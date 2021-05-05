cost per container is higher than ever

On March 24, 2021, the Ever Given cargo ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. It was not easy, but six days later they managed to refloat it, six weeks later the effects are still noticeable. Container shipping costs by sea have increased by more than 10%.

As we saw the traffic jam caused by Ever Given, it immediately had a global economic impact. Amid a container crisis that began earlier this year over COVID-19 related issues, Ever Given only made the situation worse. And it’s something we keep noticing.

10%

It is the percentage that the price of the container has increased. According to Nikkei Asia, container freight rates have risen to a new all-time high since the data has been recorded since 2009. From Shanghai to Europe, for example, the price of the container is at $ 4,187, with a congestion of dozens of ships waiting to enter the port of Rotterdam, the largest in Europe.

Consequently, companies have started to turn to other alternatives such as air transport or rail transport according to the Asian medium. However, this also has negative points. The air can be much more expensive while the rail, although it is true that it is cheaper, it is much slower and it is not always possible.

It is not only a matter of changing the transport route, the shipping industry is also seeing how toCargo ship orders increase. According to a research company, this year the number of orders for cargo ships was 138 in March, exceeding 105 for all of 2020. But of course, it takes several years to manufacture cargo ships.

Ultimately, this container crisis is likely to last a while until traffic returns to normal and supply and demand levels are established again. What is certainly clear is that the Ever Given jam happened at one of the worst possible times.

