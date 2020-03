Drafting AN / OC

6 hours ago

Dr. José Ramón Cossío, retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), analyzes from a legal perspective the measures announced by the federal government to confront Covid-19, stressing that it is necessary for the federal administration to use the legal tools that the legal framework provides to generate coordinated and equivalent actions to the health emergency that the country will go through.

Related topics: