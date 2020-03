Drafting AN / AL

6 hours ago

Dr. José Ramón Cossío, retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), said that beyond their legal basis, states like Jalisco, the State of Mexico and Mexico City are taking independent actions to face the expansion of the Covid-19, as well as businessmen and different sectors, which means that the opportunity to have a concerted activity is being lost.

