By Rodolfo León

06/10/2020 4:59 pm

One of the funniest and most ridiculous elements of Dragon ball is the Ginyu Force, a small unit of warriors that himself Freezer selected as the strongest in his entire army. Led by fun Captain GinyuA cosplayer has decided to show us how terrifying this character would look in real life.

Through Instagram, the user Mono_Cultura13 He has shared this impressive cosplay that manages to bring the purple warrior to life, with everything and horns:

The Ginyu Force is a tribute to the series Sentai, Like the power Rangers for example. Before shooting down Vegeta, Gohan and Krillin during the Frieza saga, these warriors posed in fun positions, something that caused the Warriors Z they won’t be taken seriously initially. Although the Captain Ginyu He proved to be the most powerful of all, his true strength came from his ability to swap bodies with his opponent.

Eventually, Ginyu was defeated by Vegeta, Gohan and Krillin, since when changing bodies with Goku, the villain was unable to access his abilities and was quickly defeated. His brain was transferred to the body of an alien frog that managed to return to the land together to the Namekians.

Source: Mono_Cultura13

