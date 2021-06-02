Cospedal learns of his accusation minutes before an act with the king and will not attend the commission on ‘Kitchen’

The former secretary general of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, charged this Wednesday in the Kitchen case together with her husband Ignacio López del Hierro, has received the news of her accusation minutes before the annual meeting of the Elcano Royal Institute (RIE) board of trustees began. , held in the Palace of El Pardo and to which The former presidents of the Government and King Felipe have attended.

The monarch has participated this Wednesday with the former heads of the Government Felipe González, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy, since José María Aznar has done so by videoconference.

The act of this Wednesday It was the premiere of the former secretary general of the PP as vice president of the Elcano Institute, a position to which he acceded on February 2 after the appointment of José Juan Ruiz as head of the institution, dedicated to analyzing foreign policy.

After hearing the news of his indictment, De Cospedal has participated in the meeting, where he has been located in the presidential part with the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. The Government was also attended by the second vice president and head of the Economy, Nadia Calviño; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, and the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

This afternoon he was scheduled to participate in the investigation commission on the Kitchen plot that is being held in the Congress of Deputies, but the news of his accusation he has postponed his intervention without a scheduled date. Her husband, for his part, was participating in said commission when he heard the news, for which he has refused to testify.

Meeting in the middle of a diplomatic crisis

The meeting of the board has coincided with the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco that began on April 18 when it was learned that the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, was admitted for covid-19 in a hospital in Logroño.

Gali left Spain yesterday, Tuesday, for Algeria, although Morocco has warned that the crisis with Spain will not be resolved with the return of the Saharawi leader.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry said last Monday in a statement that the diplomatic dispute when “Spain unambiguously clarifies its elections, its decisions and its positions “in relation to Western Sahara. The Government of the Maghreb country reproached that while it sided with the unity of Spain in the face of the independence challenge in Catalonia, Spain has not done the same in relation to the Saharawi conflict .

Political debate on pardons for procès prisoners

In addition to the crisis with the Alawite kingdom, the RIE meeting coincided with the open political debate on the possibility that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez granted the pardon to the Catalan independence leaders who are imprisoned.

González was against last week the Government granting this grace measure, while Rodríguez Zapatero is favorable to open a new political stage in Catalonia.

In the session, some thirty employers have been in person and another ten have done so virtually.