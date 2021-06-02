Cospedal goes to Congress when she was not notified of the suspension of her appearance: “It seems tremendous to me”

Former minister María Dolores de Cospedal has appeared in Congress this Tuesday for her appearance before the investigation commission of the so-called Kitchen operation, having not been notified in time that the appointment had been suspended after knowing that she has been summoned by the investigating judge as being investigated.

The suspension has been voted behind closed doors in the committee after the morning session of appearances and the deputies have received the notice at three in the afternoon, just half an hour before the scheduled start for the appearance, according to parliamentary sources confirmed to Europa Press.

Cospedal, who had an appointment before the commission at three thirty, has been presented in Congress to comply with the commission and there she has been informed that her appearance had been suspended. “I am the one summoned and nobody has told me anything,” she said visibly upset before the TVE cameras. “It seems tremendous to me,” he insisted, at the same time that he was dissatisfied with the suspension: “Why do they have to call me off? What nonsense.”

🔴 María Dolores de Cospedal has gone to Congress to appear before the Commission investigating the Kitchen case, although her appearance had been postponed. “Nobody has warned me of the postponement,” he assured a TVE team. https://t.co/VjKzBgo9IT pic.twitter.com/n0ZSRnsplP – TVE newscasts (@telediario_tve) June 2, 2021

The PP voted against postponing the appointment

The suspension has been endorsed by all groups except the PP, which has voted against suspecting that the PSOE seeks to extend the work of the commission, and Vox, who was no longer in the room.

The other groups maintain that the change in the procedural situation of the former leader of the PP affects the appearance and prefer to postpone it. It will be the committee table that decides, where appropriate, a new date.

With the appearance of Cospedal this Wednesday, the commission only had pending the initial list to call former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz and the former president Mariano Rajoy, whose appearance was calculated for next week, 10th of June.

Once the interrogations are over, the commission must approve conclusions before June 30 to later vote the opinion in the plenary session of the Congress.