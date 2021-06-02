Cospedal appears in Congress when she was not notified of the suspension of her appearance

María Dolores De Cospedal and her husband, Ignacio López Del Hierro (Photo: Europa Press)

The former secretary general of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal has appeared this Wednesday in Congress for her appearance before the investigation commission of the so-called ‘Kitchen operation’ as she was not notified in time that the call had been suspended after having met which has been cited by the investigating judge as being investigated.

The suspension has been voted behind closed doors in the committee after the morning session of appearances and the deputies have received the notice at three in the afternoon, just half an hour before the scheduled start for the appearance, according to parliamentary sources confirmed to Europa Press.

Cospedal, who had an appointment before the commission at half past three, appeared at the Congress at 3:20 p.m. accompanied by her lawyer and went to the Prim Room, where the appearances of the Kitchen commission took place this Wednesday. And it was there that he learned, through the media, that his appearance had been suspended minutes before.

“This can not be”

“They have not warned me. Nobody has told me anything. This cannot be ”, protested Cospedal, who explained that he had gone to Congress because he was“ obliged ”to appear, after which he has questioned whether he had to find out about a decision of these characteristics.

Immediately, he left the surroundings of the Prim Room and went to the ushers’ desk of the building opposite the Palace of Congress to complain that he had not been notified that his appearance had been postponed and to demand an account for this. proceed.

Along the way, he has met with the PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, and the group’s general secretary, Guillermo Mariscal, and another …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.