Cospedal and her husband testify in the Kitchen committee of Congress about their relationship with Villarejo

The former minister and former secretary general of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal and her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro, they close this Wednesday the week of the Kitchen commission, in which both will appear to clarify whether they knew of the alleged operation of espionage of former party treasurer Luis Bárcenas and his family. While the appearance was taking place, the National Court has charged both in the court case.

While the appearance in Congress was taking place, the National Court has cited Cospedal and López del Hierro as investigated in the case of the Kitchen operation, which investigates an alleged para-police plot led by former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to spy on and steal sensitive information from Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of the PP.

López del Hierro is the first to appear in the twelfth session of this parliamentary commission, which is already on track next week with the appearances of the former Interior Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz (investigated in the National Court) and the former President of the Government Mariano Rajoy.

Refusal to answer

The businessman López del Hierro has expressed in Congress his refusal to respond to legislators before the committee, although he has read a statement at the beginning of the session.

López del Hierro read a note about his intention not to declare before the commission: “By legal indications I will not answer the questions of the deputies, with the request that you understand my attitude “,

The turn of interventions has begun with the socialist group, whose representative has asked him if he was accused in the judicial case and has blurted out that he shows little respect for the camera. “I refer to what I have said previously”, López del Hierro has answered. “If you want, I’ll read you again what I said before.”

After the socialist group, the rest of the groups have continued asking questions of the appearing party, who to each time he has refused to answer.

Recordings of the ‘Kitchen case’ suggest that López Hierro had a relationship with former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, which acknowledged last week in Congress having participated in “Operation Kitchen.” On this matter, the question will also be asked today in this parliamentary committee Cospedal herself, who is summoned at 3.30 pm this afternoon.

However, in the statement he read at the beginning of his appearance, the husband of the former secretary general of the PP pointed out that in the judicial summary of the so-called ‘Kitchen operation’ his name appears “quite”. He indicated that this circumstance, together with the fact that this cause is partly secret, had led him to choose not to answer the questions of the deputies, although from his most “absolute consideration” to Congress.

At the same time, the appearing party referred to the fact that he does not belong to the PP nor has he ever held related positions with this party or with the Ministry of the Interior, so it could not help in the purpose of the Lower House commission that investigates the alleged extrajudicial espionage of Bárcenas.

After Cospedal’s husband, the successor of Francisco Martínez (also accused) is cited at the head of the Secretary of State for Security, José Antonio Nieto, whose statement will give way to that of the former Minister of Defense and former secretary general of the PP.

Imputation of Cospedal

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had requested last year the imputation of Cospedal and her husband in a forceful report sent to the judge of the National Court who investigates this operation.

The prosecutors in the Villarejo case -procedure in which the Kitchen piece is framed- then pointed to the possible “personal interest” that Cospedal would have had in said operation because the documentation sought was “supposedly compromising for her.”

Cospedal and López del Hierro appear in the summary for their recorded conversations with ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo -which last week placed the former minister among the authorities who knew about the operation- and also because of the annotations of her agendas, the transcription of which has been presented by the Police by order of Judge García Castellón.

The Prosecutor’s Office alluded, for example, to the conversation allegedly held between Villarejo, Cospedal and López del Hierro in 2009 at the headquarters of the PP in Madrid and that, according to prosecutors, it would be about “the offer” to the former commissioner -and his acceptance- of “specific orders that would be paid for with funds from the Popular Party” and that “could already then be related to police and judicial investigation of corruption cases “that would affect members of the PP, like Gürtel.