Cosmos launches “Inter Blockchain Communication»

Cosmos has launched the long-awaited Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Allowing users to transfer crypto assets between independent Blockchains. The Interchain era has begun!

“After 5 years of research and development, Inter Blockchain Communication is being implemented in Cosmos Hub.”

According to its developers: «This is the first step to enable communication between Blockchains, which activates IBC token transfers. This allows us to send fungible tokens from one Blockchain to another ».

From March 29, IBC-compatible Blockchains can send their tokens to the Cosmos Hub. As well as its native ATOM tokens.

“As of March 29 at 8:45 am UTC, a parameter change in Cosmos Hub has allowed IBC-compliant Blockchains to submit their tokens to the Hub.”

Incidentally, the feature, which has been in development for five years, was voted on through community governance: 112 million votes supported activation, and 75 million opposed.

Most importantly, the standard has been rolled out as part of a broader update to the Cosmos ecosystem called Stargate.

«Today Cosmos has enabled Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) transfers in the Cosmos Hub. Making it possible for Blockchains to transfer tokens and data with each other. The Interchain era has begun. ‘

As a fun fact, during the launch event, which was streamed live, the developers also held a live demonstration of IBC-powered token transfers between different Cosmos Blockchains.

According to the announcement, the IBC also has enormous potential for various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. And, several of these applications are already in process for this year.

According to the developers, the launch of IBC opens the doors to many innovative new applications.

In this regard, Christopher Goes, IBC lead developer said: “IBC will have a transformative impact on the Blockchain space by creating a politically independent ecosystem. That they can interact through trade and the exchange of information.

In addition, he noted: “Having many different Blockchains, you can form a new economic crypto system.”

They work on a decentralized exchange

Also, Cosmos added that it is already working on a decentralized exchange. Which supports cross-chain functionality for IBC-compliant Blockchains.

The Gravity DEX will act as a marketplace for trading tokens from any connected blockchain, including tokens from IBC-enabled blockchains, wrapped ETH and ERC20 tokens, wrapped BTC tokens, as well as from any future networks that implement IBC. https://t.co/ZsLvCJOeyW pic.twitter.com/T9t5Ri6HNj – Cosmos – Internet of Blockchains ⚛️ (@cosmos) March 29, 2021

«The Gravity DEX will act as a market to trade tokens of any connected Blockchain. Including IBC-enabled Blockchain tokens, ETH Wrapped and ERC20 tokens, BTC Wrapped tokens. As well as any future network that implements IBC.

