Cosmos (ATOM) Newly Launched IBC to Scale Cross-Chain DeFi

The blockchain platform Cosmos (ATOM) has now enabled the easy transfer of assets between blockchains after the launch of Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), called Gravity.

Cosmos investors voted positively on the new project, with 112 million people overwhelmingly voting in favor of the feature, while 75 million voting against.

As the project goes live, IBC will provide the avenue for messages to travel freely between the blockchains that implemented the standard.

The project received overwhelming support

The new features have been in development since 2016. The voting process started after investors met the requirement for 512 TOM tokens to support the voting process.

IBC was initially onboard with Stargate, which was enabled by the Cosmos ecosystem in February. But ATOM headlines allowed Stargate to undergo further testing before integrating and enabling IBC. The vote then put the IBC into effect in Cosmos.

Generally, the number of tokens that a group or individual determines the level of influence they have during the voting process. And it turned out that investors with the most tokens offered massive support to get the project going.

Zarko Milosevic, chief scientist at Informal Systems, a blockchain consulting firm, explained why IBC is relevant.

“IBC is a method of secure data exchange between two independent (sovereign) blockchains,” he said.

It means that two blockchains that have implemented IBC can communicate with each other without permission.

IBC will be beneficial within the DeFi sector

According to Milosevic, this has the potential to open up opportunities within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

For example, ATOM, which is the governance token of Cosmos, is now interoperable and transferable with blockchains that support IBC.

Cosmos stated that the new feature will be beneficial for new applications because it will improve fungible and non-fungible tokens. This will pave the way for more NFT markets and cross-chain exchanges.

Cosmos said that he is committed to expanding cross-chain functionality for IBC-compliant blockchains.

In addition to safely allowing data exchange between two independent blockchains, IBC also uses sidechains for different protocols to provide scaling through fragmentation.