The activity is frenetic in relation to the incorporation of new third-party platforms in the television offer of the main operators in our country. The latest movement is carried out by Orange after incorporating, in scoop, the new on-demand service “COSMO ON” from today july 1. For now, it will be the only operator in our country that will offer it to its clients. A good way to avoid possible casualties in Orange in the summer.

This is what COSMO ON offers

Orange TV will have the new COSMO ON service starting today, July 1. This allows you to see all the contents of COSMO. The new service is included free of charge, at no additional cost, to all entertainment package subscribers “Orange TV Cinema and Series”, which will thus feature the most exclusive series, a selection of entertainment programs and great film titles.

COSMO ON offers an average of 400 new titles per year on demand, which, according to the operator, are of high quality and exclusivity, providing an enriched experience when consuming them. With this addition, Orange TV Cinema and Series already has more than 50 linear channels (including the main DTT) and more than 40,000 content on demand.

The content offer of “COSMO ON” can be enjoyed in the best image and sound quality and in modality multi-device (decoder, smartphone, tablet, Smart TV, PC, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV). The commitment to offer content beyond traditional deco is common among all operators.

To celebrate the launch, from July 2 it will be released exclusively Bright Minds, a new police drama that has a very unusual and surprising duo of women as the protagonist. From the 12th it will be seen exclusively to the ninth season of Crime in paradise as well as At the crime scene.