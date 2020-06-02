The Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) called companies “in the non-essential business sphere” to close operations while reducing the contagion rate at a time when Nicaragua is in the phase of greatest spread of Covid-19 . And in the case of those that cannot close due to their nature or because they produce essential goods, the leadership recommended applying measures of physical distance or remote work.

In this way, the private sector supported the call made by the Nicaraguan Medical Association and 33 specialty associations for the Nicaraguan population to join a voluntary national quarantine of three to four weeks, in order to reduce the wave of infections from Covid-19.

«In response to this appeal, the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) reiterates the appeal to businesses and to the population in general; all those companies in the non-essential business field that have the conditions to do so close their operations, while reducing the contagion rate, taking as a reference the time proposed by the medical community, “he details in his statement.

The Cosep proposed a series of actions and measures in the different economic segments to contain the expansion of the virus, but warned that the impact of these could be limited if the Government does not assume its responsibility in managing the health crisis, which implies adopting actions already recommended by the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization.

Among the pending tasks that the Government of Ortega insists on not performing is suspending face-to-face classes. In this regard, Cosep said “here we make a special call to parents to protect their children by not exposing them to contagion.”

Likewise, the business body said that it is vital to ban crowds, establish security protocols in public transport, release the evidence of Covid-19 and provide truthful information on the progress of the pandemic.

Doctors asked companies to join the call

Cosep’s action arises after 30 medical organizations in a statement on May 31 urged the private company to support the temporary closure of non-essential businesses during this period of health crisis and that is heading for a further aggravation, which threatens Nicaraguan lives.

“We demand the private sector to take energy measures against the spread of the virus and safeguard life, establishing actions that reduce the risk of exposure and transmissibility, not only with personal hygiene measures, but with actions such as the temporary closure of non-essential businesses , while reducing the growing number of infections ”.

José Adán Aguerri, president of Cosep, said Monday that since March they have been working with prevention campaigns. “Taking into account the multiple calls that we have made to the authorities, not only us but also other sectors to take urgent measures that have not been heeded and considering the situation of accelerated expansion and community transmission, what we are doing is again a call for non-essential business companies, to have conditions, to close, while reducing the contagion rate, taking as a reference the time proposed by the medical community, “he said.

He also pointed out that those companies that have to work in person, strictly apply the prevention measures that they have been implementing to protect their employees and customers.

Overcrowded hospitals

Cosep said that it is the alarming situation of the health system due to the saturation of hospitals, the lack of medicines and some essential products, the exhaustion and increasing number of infections, even deceased, among doctors and health workers in general.

The call to protect yourself is not exclusive only to workers in the private sector. Cosep urged public employees to apply preventive measures for their safety and for the people they serve.

Public employees are those who have been most exposed to the pandemic, due to the fact that they must attend mass concentration activities, promoted by the Daniel Ortega regime. In fact, public schools remain open, despite the fact that dropouts have increased, due to the fear of becoming infected.

In May alone, the Nicaraguan Tourism Institute had more than 400 public events planned. The virus, by its nature, spreads easily in crowds of people. Globally, in almost six months of health crisis, six million people have been infected and almost 400,000 have lost their lives.

Chamber of Commerce supports the medical community

In addition to Cosep, separately, the presidents of the organization’s main business chambers expressed their support for a voluntary quarantine to prevent a greater tragedy in Nicaragua, amid growing nightly express burials and public complaints from family members denouncing that they are changing their death certificates of their patients.

Carmen Hilleprandt, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Service (CCSN) stated that they support the call being made by the Nicaraguan Medical Association.

“The main thing is life, if we do nothing to contain this, here in 14 days there will be nothing, you will not even have workers who can work. The economy is going to recover sooner, if we somehow support a quarantine, even if it is partial, when we speak partial it is that essential businesses continue to function ”, explained Hilleprandt.

He pointed out that among the essential businesses that cannot close or stop working in a quarantine are: pharmacies, basic goods distributors, supermarkets, producers, among others.

“The business sector since March has taken the lead in applying prevention measures, working from home, reducing working hours, and therein lies our responsibility, but a government response is also needed, because if something is not done Right now, there is going to be death, “said Hilleprandt.

For his part, Sergio Maltez, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Industries (Cadin) said that “we must support the medical sector, which is risking its life in the face of this pandemic.”

In the case of industry, Maltez explains that in some sectors there must be exceptions to quarantine, “the food industry, banks, the pharmaceutical industry and those companies that have compliance obligations cannot stop working.”

What to do with the informal

Cosep in its statement suggests self-employed workers to redouble their prevention measures to protect their lives and those of their clients.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce pointed out that it is necessary for informal commerce to value this call, showing that almost 80 percent of commerce in the country is informal.

“What’s up right now? Hospitals have already collapsed, they no longer have capacity, and we see with this statement that health workers are crying out for quarantine. I believe that informal workers should value this, although we understand that many cannot stop working because they are the breadwinners at home, ”he said.

Guillermo Jacoby, president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN) joined the call of the doctors, noting that it is very important that people become aware of what is happening.

“I think it is important to support that statement, the importance of a quarantine is that in this case it must be voluntary, it is necessary to create awareness in both citizens and employers and those who may be in quarantine who do so, because you cannot compel someone who has a basic need to survive, ”said Jacoby.

Similarly, the vice president of the Nicaraguan Association of Formulators and Distributors of Agrochemicals (Anifoda), Mario Hannon, indicated that due to the nature of the work, production in the field cannot be stopped, that is why information campaigns are being carried out on producers and A fund has been created to address the pandemic.

“We support the call made by the Association of Doctors, health professionals, we from Anifoda have already developed a protocol at the farm level because the help of the field is required to produce food, but it must be in a way that we all take care of ourselves Hannon said.

According to official figures from the Ministry of Health until Tuesday, May 26, in Nicaragua there were only 759 infections and 35 deaths, however, the Citizen Observatory, an independent monitoring, indicates that until May 27 in the country 3,725 infected and they had reported 805 deaths, of which 90 (11 percent) are categorized as pneumonia deaths and 715 (89 percent) as suspicious deaths from Covid-19.