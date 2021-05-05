Cory Sandhagen turns down substitute fight after TJ Dillashaw canceled

Cory Sandhagen | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Cory Sandhagen (14-2) against TJ Dillashaw (16-4) is not going to happen finally on May 6 after it was canceled when the former bantamweight champion injured his eye. So UFC offered the first to face Pedro Munhoz (19–5). However, “The Sandman” rejected the fight because he prefers to wait to reschedule the original.

Cory Sandhagen rejects Pedro Munhoz

Cory Sandhagen himself revealed it speaking to James Lynch:

I think I found out a day before you. They just told me the fight was called off because of a cut. That was pretty much all they told me. So I thought June still has some empty star matches. Then they told me that it was not so, so we are thinking about July. I was offered Munhoz but to be honest I’m going to wait for Dillashaw. I think it’s a fair decision and I only have to wait a few months so no problem«.

Now it would only remain that the fight rescheduled for sometime this summer. And it will also be necessary to see who is the next opponent of Munhoz, who in his last fight returned to the path of victory after two consecutive defeats.

Pedro Munhoz | Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports