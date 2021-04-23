Cory Sandhagen thinks TJ Dillashaw will come back better than before

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will make his return to MMA after more than two years on the sidelines. A positive drug test earned him a long time out of competition.

But one of the big questions heading into his return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 26, which will take place against Cory Sandhagen on May 8 from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, is which version of Dillashaw we can expect. According to Sandhagen, the former champion will likely be more dangerous than ever.

“I really don’t know what he’s been doing. I guess the narrative is probably that TJ will probably come back as a not-so-great version of TJ. But that’s just a narrative that I’m not going to buy, ”Sandhagen told MMA Junkie. “I’m going to accept the narrative that will keep me safer, which is that TJ will come back as a better TJ.”

Sandhagen has won nine of his last 10 bouts, including back-to-back knockout wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. Cory hopes that defeating Dillashaw will give him the next shot at the bantamweight crown and for Dillashaw that makes him an idiot.