Cory Sandhagen issues statement after loss to TJ Dillashaw

Right after losing to TJ Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen made a first statement: “I know I hurt him more than he hurt me. I think he was connecting better. I guess I should have done more. I told myself that I was winning the fifth round. I thought that if. I do not know. What can you do? I thought I made very good adjustments as the fight progressed. What can you do? I guess I’ll learn from that. I’ll keep chasing the world championship. I will keep doing all the things that I said I was going to do. I just have to learn and improve I guess. I don’t want to be a cry baby. I’m going to improve. That’s what I’m going to do, and I’m still going to win a world championship hopefully next year«.

Cory Sandhagen issues statement

More recently, Cory Sandhagen made two social media posts to follow up on those words. First, stating again that he should have done more. And second, not being entirely in agreement with the result.

Warning

«Good work tj. A couple of mistakes made you win… I’m still going to be champion next year. Always strong heart. The road continues”.

My thoughts on the fight, I’m sure some of you are curious: I think I should have done more to win. I made some mistakes that determined the decision of the judges. I stayed protected and defended almost every shot while landing the strongest and most accurate. He had more control of the cage without doing any damage …

“That being said, it is up to you if you rate it as a winner. I will give credit to TJ for fighting so hard. It was a coin toss. If they qualify the damage, I win. If they qualify the control, he wins. So… thank you all for your support… we will keep climbing.

