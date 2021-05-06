Cory Sandhagen confirms that he rejected the fight against Pedro Munhoz and explains the reason

Cory Sandhagen | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

After being unrivaled by the injury of TJ Dillashaw. Cory Sandhagen doesn’t want to hear from another rival. The American confirmed that UFC offered to Pedro Munhoz as a replacement for the former bantamweight champion but turned down the potential rival.

The information was confirmed in an interview with Fanatics View.

“They offered me, but I prefer to wait for Dillashaw. I think it was a fair decision. It was just a postponement. On my part there is no problem in waiting ”, he claimed Sandhagen.

The American stated that UFC did not give details about the injury of TJ and explained that the organization is already working on a new date for the combat.

“The UFC just told me that he was out for a cut. That’s all they told me. I asked to be scheduled for June and they reported that there are no dates available this month. So, we are hoping to finalize in July ”, concluded Cory.

With a record of 14-2, Sandhagen he is in the second position of the bantamweight ranking. After his debut in 2018, “The Sandman” has a record of 8-1 in its passage through the organization.

In his last fight, he knocked out Frankie edgar with a flying knee in the first round. The fight was the co-star of UFC Vegas 18.