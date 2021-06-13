Cory Higgins leads Barça’s beating of Real Madrid in the first game of the final (0-1)

An important step forward is the one who has taken the FC Barcelona in the Endesa League Final against him Real Madrid. The Blaugrana club, after a brilliant second half, beat Pablo Laso’s men at the WiZink Center with a result of 75-89.

The 20 offensive rebounds that Madrid has taken during the game have been of little use (with Walter Tavares as the most outstanding player: 16 points and 10 rebounds) against the gale called Cory Higgins. The ’22’ of the Barça has thrown the team behind his back, and has been the best of the match with 26 points in his pockets.

Pau Gasol, with eight points and nine rebounds, has been the most outstanding player in the 2nd unit of Sarunas Jasikevicius’s team, who are one victory away from taking the champion title.