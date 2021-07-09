Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua added to UFC Fight Night on August 21

A duel valid for the women’s flyweight division of the UFC has been added to the penultimate billboard of the month of August.

MMA Junkie reported this morning that there is already an agreement for the match between Cortney Casey Y Liana Jojua.

Casey, under contract with the promotion since 2015, faces a tough time in his career having won just one of his last four fights.

The 34-year-old veteran, 5-8 over the Octagon, is coming off a split decision loss to JJ Aldrich in the UFC Las Vegas March 21.

Like Casey, Jouja also has red numbers in the UFC.

The Georgia-born fighter fell to 1 – 2 in promotion with a first-round TKO (medical decision) loss to Miranda maverick, 23-year-old who is considered one of the promises of the division.

The card will be headlined by a fight between Jared cannonier Y Kelvin Gastelum.

