Cortizo announces a public investment of 12,000 million dollars in Panama

Panama City, Jul 1 (.) .- The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, announced this Thursday a public investment plan of 12,000 million dollars to boost the recovery of the economy, hard hit by the pandemic, in a speech in the one who declared himself “optimistic” about the future of the country and which was pronounced on the second anniversary of his government.

The plan includes projects such as the construction of line 3 of the capital’s Metro and the extension of line 1; the construction of a tunnel under the Panama Canal, new hospitals, schools and power transmission lines.

Cortizo also spoke of the implementation of projects under the figure of a public-private partnership for 1,500 million dollars and other investments that will generate thousands of direct jobs.

Panama’s gross domestic product (GDP) collapsed by 17.9% in 2020, as a result of the crisis derived from the pandemic, while unemployment climbed to more than 18.5% and informality to more than 52%, from 7.1% and 45% registered in 2019, according to official data.

“Let’s be optimistic”, asked the president, after listing the investments made and the policies applied so far by his government to recover employment and productivity, and emphasizing that the projections of international organizations place GDP growth this year between 8% and 12%.

Representatives of the economic sectors and analysts maintain that the Government lacks a recovery plan and that an injection of liquidity into the domestic market is needed to boost consumption.

A MILLION VACCINES AGAINST COVID-19 WILL ARRIVE THIS MONTH

Cortizo was emphatic in stating that the national vaccination program against covid-19, which began on January 20, “is the most important public policy for economic recovery.”

Panama, a country of 4.28 million inhabitants, has already applied more than 1.55 million doses -of the more than 1.85 million it has received- by ​​the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca, its only suppliers at the moment. .

The president announced “the arrival during July of a million doses”, and reiterated that his Administration, with the purchase of more than 9 million servings, has “guaranteed a sufficient quantity of safe and effective vaccines for the vaccination of the elderly population. 16 years old”.

“If the vaccines continue to arrive as scheduled we will be able to celebrate the new year, God willing, without the need to wear a mask in open spaces,” said Cortizo.

TRANSPARENCY

“My Administration has yielded and will continue to render clear and transparent accounts,” said Cortizo, and recalled that “all entities that handle pandemic funds are required to report 5 days after the end of the state of emergency” declared last year. .

The Government, he asserted, “does not tolerate nor will it tolerate any case of corruption,” and proof of this is that complaints have been filed for the scandals of rape of minors in shelters, for illegal vaccination and for the irregular use of plastic bags. food for those most affected by the pandemic.

“I call on public servants to serve and not use public affairs (…), I call on citizens to report responsibly,” Cortizo said.

The Panamanian chapter of Transparency International (TI) warned this Thursday that the opacity and the absence of a fight against corruption have marked the performance of the Cortizo government.

“As of July 1, 2021, the third year of the current Administration begins. A change of course to strengthen institutions, end the abuse in the use of public resources and impunity, it is imperative. Continue ignoring the growing citizen unrest is very dangerous for everyone, “said the NGO.

