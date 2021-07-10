Cortina stands up to a record-breaking Cavendish

07/09/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

The music of the Tour anthem plays and the word “Bravo!” Is read on the podium. Girl and girl, without kisses and without touching Mark Cavendish, stand behind him as the British cyclist celebrates two feats: his fourth win this year and 34 wins with which he equals Eddy Merckx.

In Belgium, Merckx follows the Tour, although unlike other times, this year it has not approached the race as it did not in 2020 due to the restrictions of the pandemic. Merckx is asked in ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ how he thinks Cavendish questions his record. And he replies that he does not lose sleep, he has won everything, five Tours, five Giros, one Vuelta, three times world champion, and stop counting a bit … as if to be concerned.

In Valladolid, where he lives now, Federico Martín Bahamontes turns 93 Nor is the Tour that he won on July 18, 1959 to excite even more the regime of the time. The Spanish Embassy in Paris prepared a great paella to celebrate the event. The Tour, in 2021, also ends on July 18 to remember that 62 years earlier an extraordinary climber, the best in the history of the race as he is recognized, who was called El Águila de Toledo, became the first Spaniard to triumph. on the Grande Boucle.

It was a time, until then, of little splendor in France, still far from the triumphs that followed Bahamontes: Luis Ocaña (1973), Pedro Delgado (1988), Miguel Induráin (from 1991 to 1995), Óscar Pereiro (2006) , Alberto Contador (2007 and 2009) and Carlos Sastre (2008). And this year it seems that the misfortune on the Tour continues to haunt Spanish cycling as it happened in 2019 and 2020. “I hit the stick,” he lamented on Thursday, using a football term, Imanol Erviti after finishing second, as happened to Ion Izagirre at the Alpine premiere, the day of the great Tadej Pogacar exhibition, which yesterday rolled quietly, as the day before on the way to Nîmes, although without companions by the side when there was a threat of wind.

And it is the stage that Iván García Cortina squeezes Cavendish. «He came out with great force and Morkov had to capture him», Says the British sprinter at the Carcassonne finish line. It is the same Cortina who shared a year as a team, in Bahrain, with Cav, before signing for Movistar. And it is the Cortina that in the first victory of the Deceuninck rider stops to congratulate him and proclaim his admiration. It is also the Cortina, who has a cold from the cold of the Alps, who thinks about getting off his bike at the beginning of the stage. “I can’t take 220 kilometers like that,” he tells himself and explains it in Carcassonne where he talks about having to knock on the door of the Tour in case it opened and in case he won that elusive stage for Spanish cycling.

Salta Cortina released from work by Enric Mas. Take a few meters of advantage. He is first seen with the goal so close when the Danish Michael Morkov catches him in the service of the British crown of Cavendish who only has to give his wheel a boost. He achieves the victory to think that if he wins the last stage in Paris he will have surpassed Merckx in stage triumphs on the Tour, in a French round that sees with concern an ugly fall 61 kilometers from the finish, with several cyclists on the precipice, with the abandonment of Simon Yates and with Rafal Majka, Pogacar’s main support on the mountain, really hurt and touched.