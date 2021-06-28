CORTICEIRA AMORIM, the recovery of the demand and the $ will play in your favor

1Q21 RESULTS

In the first quarter of 2021, sales of CORTICEIRA AMORIM they totaled 199.6 million euros, 2% less compared to a year ago. In this quarter, Corticeira’s business was still impacted by the restrictive measures implemented to face the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the exchange rate effect was also negative and if this impact of the exchange rate is excluded, sales would be in line with those of 1Q20.

All of the Group’s business lines recorded decreases in sales compared to a year ago, with the exception of Composite Agglomerates (+ 9.5%) and Insulation (+ 17.5%). Thus, for business:

Cork sales, which represents about 70% of the total consolidated sales amounted to 140.5 million euros, which represents a contraction of 3% compared to a year ago, thus reflecting the contraction in volumes and an alteration of the product mix due to the change in behavior and patterns of wine consumption. The main wine markets represent falls in sales, although some are already beginning to show signs of volume recovery, mainly in France.

Sales of the Coatings business They total 30.6 million euros, a contraction of 3.1% from the same period in 2020, penalized by confinements and especially in Germany.

In Agglomerates and Composites growth was 9.5%, to 27.2 million euros, with a positive evolution in almost all its markets.

In Isolations growth was the most outstanding, + 17.5%, to 3.5 million euros, favored by the recovery of activity in the most relevant markets such as France, Portugal and Italy. The depreciation of the Dollar had a negative impact on this Business Unit and, isolated from the exchange effect, sales grew 18.6%.

The Group’s consolidated EBITDA amounts to 32.1 million euros, -10.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020, penalized mainly by the exchange rate effect, lower cork yield, reduction in activity levels and less favorable product mix. To highlight the increase in the price of some raw materials of cork and in transport costs. The EBITDA / sales ratio moderates to 20.2% from 23.2% a year ago.

Net Result at the end of 1Q21 was 16 million euros, 19.7% less than in the same period of 2020.

SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY

At the end of March 2021, the net remunerated debt of Corticeira Amorin moderated by 35 million euros, to 75.6 million in 1Q20 and from 110.7 million at the end of 2020, favored by a positive evolution in working capital needs (€ 8.4 million and lower levels of investment in fixed assets (€ 6.4 million).

The solvency multiples of the company move at very comfortable levels and free of tension. The DFN / EBITDA ratio, which at the end of 2020 was 0.93v, is estimated for the current year at 0.64v. Also very moderate Debt / Equity mix, at just 0.2v. Good balance sheet stability ratio, high asset turnover and good consistency.

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

The Group’s General Shareholders’ Meeting approved in April 2021 the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.185 / share that was paid on May 17. At the prices of this report, the yield on dividend-Yield of Corticeira Amorim is 1.77%.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Corticeira Amorim is an international export company. More than 90% of its sales are outside of Portugal and, as a consequence, it is exposed to the global economy, particularly private consumption. A cyclical sector that is being favored by the recovery in demand and low inventories. Should there be a recovery in the parity of the $ against the €, it would favor Corticeira’s accounts.

In a ratio valuation, the security trades with a PER of 17.3x under EPS forecast of € 0.63 / share for 2021 and a historical average for the company of 21v multiple on profits, with which it has room for improvement. If we adjust the PER for the CBA estimate (+ 26.85%), the PEG ratio reflects the undervaluation of the share, 0.65v.

Based on our fundamental valuation, we review the recommendation to positive for the medium / long term value.

COMPANY’S DESCRIPTION

Corticeira Amorim is the largest cork product converting company in the world, generating a turnover of more than 740 million euros in more than 100 countries, through a network of dozens of subsidiaries.

Investing millions of euros annually in R&D, Corticeira Amorim is a company committed to promoting this unique raw material, developing a varied portfolio of 100% natural products that are used by some of the most technological industries. and the world’s demanding industries, such as the wine and spirits, aerospace, automotive, construction, sports, interior design and fashion industries. Business units by order of weight in total revenue:

By geographical areas:

Portugal 6.1%

EU excluding Portugal 58.5%

Rest of Europe 9.3%

United States 18.7%

America excluding the United States 6.4%

Australasia 5.1%

Africa 1.3%

Social capital: € 133,000,000.00, divided into 133,000,000 shares.

Main shareholders

Amorim Inversiones Y Participacoes

51.00%

Free Float

28.59%

Investmark Holdings

10.32%

Amorim International Participations

10.09%

Presence in the indices:

PSI 20

PSI 20 Banks

PSI ALL-SHARE

PSI INDUSTRIALS