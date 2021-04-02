Cortes saves a point against Peña Sport (2-2)

04/01/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Cuts and the Pain They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a tie at two this Thursday in the Saint Francis Xavier. The Cuts He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Peña Azagresa away from home (0-2) and the other in front of CF Ardoi in his fiefdom (2-1) and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive victories. For its part, Peña Sport won the Cantolagua in his stadium 3-1 and previously he also did it at home, against the Peña Azagresa by 1-0. The locals, at the end of the match, were placed in fifth place in the classification, while the Peña Sport was placed first.

The match started in a favorable way for the Tafallés team, who premiered the luminous with a goal of Fermin uriz, thus ending the first part with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard through a goal from Txaflis in minute 61. However, the court team approached the scoreboard achieving 1-2 thanks to a goal from Carlos Trincado in the 67th minute. Cuts, who achieved the tie with a bit of Dani Salas just before the final whistle, specifically at 86, ending the match with the score of 2-2.

The referee showed a yellow card to the Pain (Txaflis), while the home team did not see any.

After this result, the Cuts it occupied the fifth position of the classification table with 28 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. For its part, Peña Sport with this point he remained in first position with 47 points, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF at the end of the meeting.