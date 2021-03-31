Cortana is no longer available on mobile devices

03/31/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Last year we discussed the new strategy that Microsoft had planned for its virtual assistant Cortana. At the consumer level, few options would be left for Cortana in the future, since last year it was already confirmed removal of Cortana support for mobile devices and a more focused focus on Microsoft Office and productivity. In this way, Cortana says goodbye to Android and iOS, as it is no longer available in their respective stores.

As Microsoft has announced through its official website, Cortana is no longer available on both Android and iOS. This movement takes place from today, so we can no longer use this assistant on our mobile device. In this way, the only remaining chink of Cortana can be found in Windows 10. This strategy was announced by the company last July. This means that reminders and lists created using this wizard will no longer be compatible with the Cortana mobile app.

After the growth of assistants such as Alexa or the Google Assistant, Cortana was relegated to the background. The fact that it is now more focused on productivity makes perfect sense. Speakers such as the Harman Kardon Invoke, which worked exclusively with this assistant, also stopped being compatible with it, limiting its functions to only being a bluetooth speaker. Cortana will be seen more frequently as an assistant in Microsoft 365.