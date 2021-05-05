Corsair opens a new season of sales: Are you going to miss it?

The Corsair firm has opened a new and interesting season of offers in collaboration with the well-known retailer PcComponentes, which will allow us to achieve a careful selection of peripherals, accessories and power supplies at very attractive prices.

This promotion applies discounts of up to 25%, and will be active until May 12. However, you should bear in mind that most of the products on offer have limited availability, that is, they can be bought at a discounted price while stocks last, so if you are thinking of getting something, hurry up, otherwise you may not arrive on time.

To enjoy this promotion you just have to follow the link that we have left in the first paragraph, which will take you directly to a compilation with all the products that are on sale. As we anticipate, please note that It is possible that some have already been sold out, and that others are about to be sold outSo if you like something, don’t think too much about it.

A look at the hottest offers from Corsair

If you are looking for a gaming headset, Corsair HS60 Haptic They are one of the best options that exist right now. I had the opportunity to analyze them at the time, and the truth is that they left a great taste in my mouth, so much so that I didn’t hesitate to recommend them for the MC awards. Its normal price is 129.99 euros, but we can get them downgraded to 99.99 euros.

The Corsair Gaming MM300 Extended Edition is another good offer. This mouse pad offers a high build quality, has a sleek and attractive design, and is more than enough size to fit a full keyboard and mouse on top. Its normal price is 34.98 euros, but it is lowered to 19.99 euros.

In case you want to change your mouse, the Corsair Glaive Pro RGB, which I was also able to analyze when it hit the market, is one of the best options for gaming, and it is on sale. from 79.98 euros to 54.99 euros. You will also find inexpensive power supplies within the Corsair CV series (450 and 550 watts), Elgato Wave microphones and capturers, among other things.

If you have questions about any of the peripherals and accessories that are available in this promotion, don’t worry, you can leave it in the comments and we will be happy to help you solve it.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.

