Corsair K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT: gaming for everyone

With the Corsair K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT keyboards, the manufacturer takes a step in a direction that has always seemed key to me when certain trends become popular: the democratization of access to them. And it is that although gaming has already gone from being a trend to a powerful reality in the market, an important part of its offer is very high-end and, therefore, is out of reach of the majority, in addition to offering some benefits that, in certain cases, are never fully used.

It is at that point, in the middle segment of the market, that we find devices such as the Corsair K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT keyboards, which combine the features we expect from a gaming keyboard priced close to most. But let’s see, in detail, what these two new Corsair keyboards offer. There is only one difference between the two, which I will indicate later, so what you are going to read applies to both the Corsair K55 RGB PRO and the K55 RGB PRO XT model, which join the K55 family.

Both models are full keyboards, 110 keys with numeric keypad, among which we find six programmable keys, which avoid the need to assign standard keys to custom actions and macros. Their location, on the left side, provides quick access to them, and to manage their operation they can be controlled with both the Corsair iCue application and the Elgato Stream Deck software, which makes it a very interesting option for streamers and content creators. Also, of course, it has multimedia playback keys and volume control. In addition, it also has a specific button to lock the Windows key, which can be so annoying when playing games.

Regarding its performance, we talk about a wired keyboard with Rubber Dome type switches and 1,000 hertz polling rate, with soft-touch keys on both press and reverse. In addition, it has the necessary elements both to avoid ghosting and the ability to simultaneously recognize and process multiple keystrokes.

A common problem with gaming keyboards and mice is that they have to endure somewhat harsh working conditions. For that position, Corsair K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT have protection against dust and splashes IP42. In addition, to ensure wearing comfort, they include a removable wrist rest.

One element that many gamers pay great attention to is, without a doubt, LED lighting. In my case, I admit that until some time ago I was reluctant, but over time I have taken a liking to it and today I have a preference for equipment and devices with this function. At this point the only difference between the Corsair K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT appears. The first has five lighting zones spread across the keyboard, while the XT version offers individual lighting for each key, for a higher level of customization that can also be used to create lighting schemes adapted to the functions for each game.

In addition, as it could not be otherwise, the lighting functions of both keyboards are integrated with lighting schemes defined with Corsair iCUE, so if you already have other compatible elements managed from this software, the keyboard will adapt automatically to the configurations already designed, thus avoiding having to adjust it individually.

Both keyboards are already on sale in the Corsair online store and in its dealer network. The price of the Corsair K55 RGB PRO is 59.99 euros, and K55 RGB PRO XT is 79.99 euros. You can find more information on the Corsair website.