Corsair introduces liquid cooling systems for CPUs

Liquid cooling systems are a good way to keep our PC’s temperatures under control and in addition to great performance, including increased frequencies in overclocking, they usually offer low noise and customization with RGB lighting.

These are the three new Corsair solutions to cool CPUs, models H55 RGB, H100 RGB and H150 RGB. Available in 120mm, 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes respectively, they are equipped with CORSAIR SP120 RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology.

These liquid cooling systems are delivered in an ‘all-in-one’ format with everything you need to keep your CPU running at peak performance, including fans, coolant and radiator, in a single closed loop, very easy to install and maintain.

The three different sizes guarantee mounting versatility to adapt to the chassis where they are to be installed and meet the needs of each user. Each system is equipped with one, two or three SP120 RGB ELITE fans, which operate at rotational speeds of up to 1,500 RPM and feature AirGuide technology for concentrated airflow and improved performance with low noise. A copper plate and a quiet pump ensure quiet but efficient cooling.

The systems combine cooling performance and low noise with RGB lighting. There are 13 individually addressable LEDs on the pump head and eight per fan, whose operation can be controlled through compatible motherboards and their software, such as the ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light or the Gigabyte RGB Fusion.

The coolers are delivered on a modular tool-less mounting bracket for quick and easy installation. They are compatible with almost all modern CPUs from Intel and AMD, sockets such as LGA 1200,115X, 2066 and AM4 included, and are backed by a three-year warranty from Corsair’s customer service and support network.

They will be available soon on the international channel and we will update the entry with official prices. These liquid cooling systems are indicated for any type of machine, but especially those of enthusiast grade (games or workstations) where the maximum performance of the CPU, sound and in the models at hand with RGB lighting is sought, which is a plus for many users who also want customization.