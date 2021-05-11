Corsair Gaming Week: New Offers on Peripherals

Corsair Gaming Week is a new promotion launched by the American company, which will allow you to get an interesting selection of peripherals, accessories and components at very attractive prices. As on previous occasions, these offers they have a limited stock, so hurry up, because if you wait too long it is likely that the offer that interested you so much is sold out.

The approach that Corsair Gaming Week follows is the same that we have seen in previous promotions, which means that to access all the offers we just have to click on this link. Through it we can view all the products that Corsair has on sale, and we will find gaming keyboards, microphones, cooling systems, multi-size chassis, power supplies, mice, mouse pads, and grabbers.

To get the offer we just have to enter the product we want to buy and that’s it. All the products sold through Amazon, with the guarantee, and the reliability, that this entails. In case you have any questions you know, you can leave it in the comments and I will be happy to help you. This promotion will be active until May 16.

Corsair Gaming Week: What are the hottest offers?

It’s funny, because one of the most interesting offers is also one of the cheapest: the mat Corsair MM300, which is reduced to 9.99 euros. It has premium quality, a unique touch, high resistance to wear and tear and an attractive design that allows it to fit wonderfully on any desk.

Capturer is also on offer Elgato HD60 Pro, which is compatible with PCs and consoles, and that can work with 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. If you want to get started in the world of streaming with a tight budget, but without having to give up good image quality, this model is an option that you should take into account. You can buy it for 149.99 euros (its normal price is 199.99 euros).

Finally, the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB chassis is also interesting, which is lowered to 96.99 euros. This model has a very compact size, but allows us to assemble a complete configuration without problems, offers multiple options when it comes to cooling and comes with three Corsair SP120 RGB PRO fans.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.