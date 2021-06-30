Corsair 7000 Series and Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix

The Corsair firm has expanded its product catalog with the new chassis series Corsair 7000, an evolution that starts from the base of the 5000 series, which we had the opportunity to analyze at the time in this article, and has also presented the Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix, an all-in-one type liquid cooling system that is also shaping up to be an upgraded version of the iCUE H150i Elite Capellix, which we were also able to discuss in this other article.

Both product lines position within what we can consider as high-end, and they are aimed, therefore, at demanding users who want to enjoy a high level of performance, and who have a considerable budget. In case you have a tighter budget, you have nothing to worry about, since you can opt for the Corsair 5000 series chassis, and also for the iCUE H100i Elite Capellix liquid cooling kits.

Corsair 7000 Series: Space per Flag

These new chassis have a very careful design, both in terms of aesthetics and distribution of the interior space. Its similarities to the 5000 series are obvious, and this is positive. We can differentiate two models, the 7000D AIRFLOW, which has a perforated steel front panel to offer a unique aesthetic without sacrificing good air flow, and the 7000X RGB, which includes three tempered glass windows (one on the front) to maximize aesthetics and expose our RGB LED lighting system.

Both models integrate the famous Corsair RapidRoute cabling system, which greatly simplifies and facilitates cable management. You can see its strengths first-hand when I set up my new PC, and I can certainly assure you that that cable management system makes a huge difference. The 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB chassis have space to mount a liquid cooling system without any problem, support 480mm radiators both on the top, front and side, and allow a maximum of 10 120mm fans to be mounted (three at the front, three at the side, three at the top, and one at the back).

The Corsair 7000D AIRFLOW includes three 140mm fans with Corsair AirGuide technology, which concentrate the air flow to the components for optimal cooling. For its part, the Cosair 7000X RGB raises the bar and comes with four SP140 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans. Each features eight individually addressable RGB LEDs, customizable via iCUE. This chassis also comes with the included iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller, which allows us complete control of both the lighting and the fans.

On the official Corsair website we can see that the 7000D AIRFLOW is priced at 259.90 euros, while the Cosair 7000X RGB ranks above with a price tag of 329.90 euros. You can consult the complete specifications of each model by following the links that we have left in this paragraph.

.

Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix: Cooling in style

We now jump to talk about the Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix, an AIO cooling kit that is emerging as an ideal companion to the new Corsair 7000 series chassis, both by design and performance. This solution features a 420mm radiator and three 140mm Corsair ML RGB fans, whose sound level ranges between 10 and 37 dBA.

The Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix features a first-rate lighting system, thanks to the use of the revolutionary Capellix technology, fully integrated into iCUE and it is compatible with the main sockets that have reached the market in recent years, including from the veteran AM2 and LGA 115x to the current AM4 and LGA 1200. The kit includes all the necessary mounting systems for each type of socket, so you have nothing to worry about. Here is a complete list with all the compatible sockets, so that you have no doubts.

Intel 115x / 1200. Intel 2011/2066. AMD AM3 / AM2. AMD AM4. AMD sTR4 / sTRX4.

When buying the Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix we will also get an iCUE Commander CORE, which will allow us to control the fan speed and RGB lighting. We can mount a maximum of six fans in total with a single iCUE Commander CORE. The price of the Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix is 228.90 euros, and it does its best with high-performance processors, such as the Intel Core i9-11900K and the Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X.