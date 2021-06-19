Corruption: old pandemic

Corruption continues to be one of the biggest concerns of citizens. Although it did not appear in an important way on the electoral agenda of the process just experienced, there are signs that indicate that it is a phenomenon that, regrettably, continues to be rooted in our social life.

This situation is directly related to the public service, since in most cases, an act of corruption implies the inappropriate use of public resources or their diversion for private purposes and benefits.

For a long time, corruption in our country has become an endemic evil that has penetrated all levels of government —both at the federal level, as well as in the states, Mexico City, municipalities and mayors— and continues to generate scandalous cases and a spread contagion.

The fight against corruption was a purpose that generated a lot of hope in the public. According to figures offered by the latest National Quality and Government Impact Survey carried out by Inegi, the public perception in 2019 about the frequency of acts of corruption in the government was 87%, while in 2017 it was 91 percent .

That is, the perception of citizens has improved, despite the fact that the same survey reports an increase in the number of citizens directly affected by corruption practices, going from 25,541 to 30,456 cases of corruption in 2019.

However, in the international arena, things do not look the same way. In the Capacity Index to Combat Corruption 2021, organized by the Americas Society, Council of the Americas and Control Risks, which assesses the capacity of Latin American countries to detect, punish and prevent corruption, the results are worrying.

This mechanism ranks countries based on how effectively they are able to fight corruption. Fifteen Latin American countries were evaluated and variables such as: the independence of judicial institutions, the strength of investigative journalism, and the level of resources available to combat crimes committed by public servants were considered.

According to the results obtained, Mexico obtained a score of 4.65, where ten represents the highest probability that corrupt actors will be prosecuted and punished. This places our country in 11th place of the 15 countries evaluated.

As we have said previously, whoever commits an illegal act and does not receive the punishment, does not hesitate to repeat his action; on the other hand, those who observe an unsanctioned offense tend to imitate that fact, which implies its repetition and reproduction; Those victims of crimes who observe that their grievances are not sanctioned by the authority, resort to taking justice into their own hands; and, finally, when corruption and impunity become normal within a society, they become an ingrained custom.

The truth is that the National Anti-Corruption System, which was created in 2015 through a constitutional reform, has not worked as it was conceived and its combat is perceived as an exercise with isolated and selective effects. And corruption without punishment encourages impunity.

The evaluation and international perception of the way to combat corruption in our country are elements that inhibit foreign investment, so necessary to reactivate the national economy affected by the pandemic.

As a corollary, the phrase of the Paraguayan novelist Augusto Roa Bastos: “The infecting power of corruption is more lethal than that of plagues.”