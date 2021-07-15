Corruption 2021/07/15 | Excelsior

Hope is not arriving, hope is walking.

Jose Múgica

It is necessary to say obvious things that lead to coincidences, that reduce the confrontation. Our confusion is so great that, to elucidate it, we must make evident facts and truths. The sterile confrontations are eating away the social cohesion. Let’s start with one: a government without self-criticism will fail.

I think that of the essence of the vaunted fourth transformation the only thing that remains – and already quite diluted – is the fight against corruption. The reduction of poverty and inequality have been frustrated intentions. Insecurity has worsened.

The appointment of the defenestrated secretary of the Public Function was a serious mistake, congratulations to the already late rectification. The newly appointed holder does correspond to the required professional profile. It is also the opportunity to rethink politics as a whole if there really is an attempt to make, let’s be sensible, the public administration less dishonest.

The ideal body to assume oversight of the management of public resources, accountability and to establish responsibilities is the Superior Auditor of the Federation. There is the reason for the division of Powers. Since the creation of the SFP there has been a flaw: a power should not control itself. Congress is the one whose function is even more important than that of making laws: that of control, the very essence of the division of Powers. The problem since the origin of humanity has been the abuse of power. Let’s continue with the obvious: a corrupt government cannot be effective.

In no way can I affirm that the Peña Nieto government was good for Mexico, but at least it promoted and allowed reforms to the energy sector, education and the creation of the National Anticorruption System. Going back on these matters is a huge mistake by the current government.

Returning to the initial topic, we must return to all the scaffolding that was designed to combat corruption. The balance until today is not satisfactory for anyone.

Let’s understand another obvious: making politics credible is one of the most relevant challenges of the 21st century. There are experiences worth imitating, but if we look at our closest reality, Latin America, the situation is pathetic. The worst thing is the demoralization of the peoples. The idea takes root more and more: we are as we are because we are who we are, we do not have the aptitude to be democrats, we come from authoritarian cultures, not only do we have the government we deserve, but it is a consequence and reflection of our own human condition.

Of course it is a complex problem. It is not solved with simple witticisms, with triumphant declarations or with a propaganda apparatus that daily crushes the same lies. It requires a great shared conviction. A great agreement that involves institutional deployment and the usual self-criticism. What has been shown to work is trial and error and the ability to correct. Ultimately, everything consists of an elementary exercise of consistency. What the law says and comply with it.

The countdown has already begun for a government that generated the greatest hope in the people of Mexico. Your disappointment would be extremely regrettable.

That does not sound like catastrophism. Everywhere there are social outbreaks: Hong Kong, Chile, Colombia … There are alarming signs in our reality, we must be forewarned. It would be a capital irresponsibility not to do so.

Policy scholars insist that if the purposes and objectives are not well defined, successful policies are not implemented. I do not remember the author of this phrase: “Evil is not done for the evil itself, but for the good that is intended to do if it is not well conceived. A government is measured, not by its intentions, but by its results.