Correspondent Kasie Hunt leaves MSNBC to join CNN team

15 minutes. MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt will join the CNN staff.

Hunt made the announcement Friday at the end of the Way Too Early show, which she hosts.

The reporter was the NBC News correspondent on Capitol Hill.

Kasie Hunt joined MSNBC in 2021 as a reporter.

“Some personal news, as they say, thanks to all the viewers, journalists, legislators and everyone else who got up earlier to help make @WayTooEarly better” (…) “I loved doing this show. Sooner! “Hunt wrote on Twitter.

Variety magazine reported on Friday morning that CNN “stole” the correspondent as part of the strategy of its director, Jeff Sucker, to strengthen its presence in the area of ​​streaming.