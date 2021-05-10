Correos announces the date of the oppositions to cover the 3,381 permanent jobs

The celebration of the tests of the Post exam to cover 3,381 permanent workforce positions will take place on the day September 12, 2021. The details related to the tests, such as the data of the exam location, centers and classrooms or assigned spaces and schedules will be confirmed later taking into account the evolution of the health situation and the health and safety indications established by the health authorities.

In addition to the examination date, during the Central Post Office Employment Commission it has also been reported on the final list of people admitted and excluded from the process of Admission of Permanent Labor Personnel, in which about 150,000 people signed up, specifically 149,675.

People registered in the selection process will already be able to check the status of their applications from today on www.correos.com, in People and Talent. The company will notify the participants individually by email that they can now make this consultation.

Additionally, admitted persons will have at their disposal reference documentation on the contents indicated in Annex III of the Bases of the Call of July 30, 2020.

This process involves the supply of 3,381 permanent workforce positions, to perform functions of delivery delivery, logistics and customer service in offices. It is a joint call that includes the positions corresponding to the replacement rates approved for the year 2019 (1,381 positions), as well as 2,000 positions included in the 2018-2020 temporary employment stabilization plan signed with the trade union organizations CCOO, UGT, CSIF and Sindicato Libre. Specifically, 2,356 for delivery tasks, 505 for classification agent and 520 for customer service in offices.

With this call, the Correos brand is reinforced as a quality employer and the company’s commitment to stable employment and professional development of your employees, informs the company. Likewise, a stable framework of labor relations is guaranteed and talent is promoted as an accelerator of the change that is taking place in the company in the face of new challenges and the demands of its clients.