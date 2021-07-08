Correcaminos responds after FIU investigation

After the complaint filed by the Financial Intelligence Unit against the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, which would have used Correcaminos to divert resources, the entire Liga de Expansión MX expressed its position.

Through an official statement shared on their social networks, Correcaminos indicated that it was false that they had received around 812 million pesos during the administration of Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, but that it was a total of 391 million 270 thousand pesos during the periods 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“It is totally false that the amount of 812 million pesos has received during the current state administration, based on the results of the financial evaluation carried out in our club, which is maintained and up-to-date with its obligations within the framework of the provisions established in federal and state tax legislation “

In the same statement, Correcaminos assured that it has proof that the money that was provided by the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas was invested for the development of the club.

“We have the transparency of the operating expenses that the club originates in all its areas within its sports and administrative structure that is used by the club in operating expenses that are destined to equip uniforms, player salaries, clubhouse, maintenance of facilities, food, transfers, team accommodation, concepts by game, logistics, security, social programs, lower divisions. “

