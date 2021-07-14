Correcaminos is reinforced in the lead with Club América youth squad

The directive of Correcaminos of the UAT Expansion League MX, officially announced the signing of Mexican soccer player Diego Pineda, youth squad of the America club facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac confesses how long he will continue with the Tigres

We welcome Diego Pineda new player of your Roadrunners for the 2021 Apertura Tournament “, was the message from the Roadrunner club upon his arrival.

The same board of the Tamaulipeco team made the arrival of the player official through social networks, in search of reinforcing the attack of the squad that will be commanded this season by coach Daniel Alcantar.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Diego Pineda is currently 26 years old and is a youth squad of the basic forces of Club América, where he made his professional debut in addition to defending the Venados de Mérida and Atlético San Luis shirts.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content