Correa, BBVA, Santander and Edreams Odigeo

The selective spanish he saves with little loss the session in which he has lost 9,100 points.

Despite this, we face the last session of the week with the selective below the support of 9,145 points and therefore in lows for the week.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Strap: Consolidated above 5.60 euros, so while we do not see closings below them, we must think about the 6.05 euros as next resistance.

2) BBVA: It manages to close above 5.25 euros, so we must wait to see a second close above that level, which will also be weekly to think about it. next goal of 5.57 euros.

3) Santander Bank: New annual highs of 3.50 euros, which will be the level that we have to achieve again in order to think about what can reach the 2020 highs at 3.76 euros.

4) eDreams Odigeo: Impressive the upward reaction of this value that has risen one euro in three sessions and therefore reaching our goal of 6.32 euros. However, the value may rise even more since it does not have important references up to 8.25 euros. You just have to watch that an alleged collection of benefits does not make you lose the 5.60 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches