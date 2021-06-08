Corral announces the process of handing over the government to Maru Campos …

CHIHUAHUA, Chihuahua.

The governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, announced that he is ready to carry out the process of delivery-reception of the government of the entity to the PAN Maru Campos, and that he recognizes her triumph.

“We are never going to fight with the popular will, we are democrats and of course, in a democratic process, what any authority must do is to recognize and respect the will of the citizen,” he said regarding the results of the day. electoral.

At a press conference, the president said that over the course of the days the diversity of decision made by the Chihuahuas will be reflected.

“There is a plurality in the state, which is manifesting again. Of course the definitive form of integration of the Congress, of the municipal presidencies, because that will be known in the next few days, I still now have no clarity on how these calculations will end.

“However, our entity continues to be an entity with an expression of important plurality,” he said.

In response to questions from the press, he considered that although there were a series of public differences with Campos Galván, under no circumstances does the candidate’s victory represent a personal defeat.

“I do not consider it a defeat of mine, I was not in the contest, nor in the competition, although in fact the batteries were directed at me for a long time, a lot of criticism and attacks were focused.

“I already governed this entity for 5 years, it will be 5 years. It will be necessary to do a much more in-depth analysis of many things, (since) in the heat of the campaigns or the post-electoral stage, it will be very difficult to find that analysis, “he explained.

Javier Corral pointed out that there is a full willingness to speak directly with Maru Campos, whenever necessary, as was stated throughout the entire process.

“Let’s see, I have never called for war. Obviously there have been differences derived from the performance that as a government we have had to exercise and carry out, however, time and time again we said that regardless of the winner or the winner.

“We would enter a stage of relationship and coordination, of institutional dialogue, as it should be in any scenario, no matter how much the differences may be, or how deep the differences may be, those are other things,” he said.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the following video you will see the story of El Castor, the legendary home robber of politicians and artists.

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time:

“Pdg”