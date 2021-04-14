Corpse of Woman Found in Car Rolling from Queens to Long Island; 4 detainees

#Breaking: Police say four men are in custody after officers found a woman’s body in the trunk of a car in Queens. https://t.co/MCDVgbap6P – CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 14, 2021

Four men are in custody after NYPD caught them carrying the body of a woman wrapped in a blanket and hiding it in the trunk of a car in the dead of night..

Officers saw the men around 1:50 a.m. today leaving a building on Foam Place near Central Avenue in Far Rockaway (Queens), loading a large, unknown object and putting it in the trunk of the vehicle, police said.

Officers followed the car and stopped it on the Nassau Expressway at Bayview Avenue, Long Island. That’s when they made the creepy discovery of the body of a woman with severe trauma in an unspecified area, according to police sources.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The men were detained and it was not immediately clear what charges they might face. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, the New York Post noted.

