corporations could capitalize on protests

Petr Davydtchenko. Source: bps22.be

Lowell Gasoi, Communication Studies Instructor, Advocacy for the Arts, Carleton University .

Russian artist Petr Davydtchenko made what he claimed was the first performance art NFT in February. According to an article in The Art Newspaper, in a digital recording, Davydtchenko “eats a live bat in front of the European Parliament in Brussels.”

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a digital record of ownership interest in a digital object (but not copyright), often a work of art. This digital certificate says, “I paid for this special thing, now it’s mine!”

The Art Newspaper reports that Davydtchenko’s “performance” had received only an offer of 2.5 ethereum wrapped, valued at $ 3,848 when the story was published on February 26. But the earnings of some NFTs run into the millions.

Davydtchenko says the event was a protest against pharmaceutical companies. Davydtchenko for performance references of vaccines and COVID-19 technique.

As a student of communication and performance studies, what interests me is how NFTs are radically redrawing parts of the art world by raising questions about how artists, audiences and critics understand performance, criticism or protest in a capitalist society.

We must be attentive not only to questions about authenticity and who benefits, but also what these types of transactions mean to us as viewers, members of the virtual audience and human beings.

Performance control in war

NFT art may seem new and strange, but it can rightly be seen as part of a longer tradition of performing arts and cultural criticism.

In response to the trauma of the First World War, the Dadaist art movement was formed in Zurich, Switzerland. In 1916, performance artist Hugo Ball drew up a Dada manifesto.

Ball’s work used nonsensical words and disguises, as he put it, to challenge “the rationalized language of modernity,” emblematic of the “agony and agony” of the time. In the 1920s, artists continued to reflect on the violence seen in Europe and the excesses of the roaring 1920s.

[contenido incrustado]’The Case for Performance Art’, PBS video with Hugo Ball.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the Fluxus movement, a revival of many Dadaist ideas, used performance in a similar way. A pioneering example of this was Yoko Ono’s “Cut Piece,” which was first performed in Kyoto, Japan, in 1964.

Ono sat on a stage and ordered the audience to use scissors to remove parts of her clothing. Ono told Reuters 39 years after the first performance that he made the performance “against age discrimination, against racism, against sexism and against violence.” Some critics suggested that the performance was also a commentary on the conflict in Vietnam.

Role of spectator, buyer

“Cut Piece” and similar performances are living moments of shared human connection and meaning that are specific to time and place. One can imagine that the meanings understood by audience members of “Cut Piece” in Japan 1964 or France 2003 could differ for many reasons.

These site-specific resonances are challenged when a performance is tokenized as NFT. Is Davydtchenko’s “performance” eating the bat? Or is the NFT pointing to a recording of that event? Or are potential bidders or critics of the performance participating in a public debate about the devotion of an animal whose species is associated with COVID-19? Davydtchenko’s work raises questions about what is bought and sold, and the role of the buyer or spectator.

Performance studies pioneer Peggy Phelan argued that performance can disrupt and challenge the capitalist art market that creates value often disconnected from artist-audience relationships. From a Marxist perspective, this disconnected “extra” meaning is “surplus value,” the value that exceeds the money a worker earns from his work.

Yoko Ono performs ‘Cut Piece’ in Paris, 2003. (LoveMattersMost / Flickr)

Changing the ‘aura’ of art

Phelan’s analysis suggests how NFTs follow a tradition of art criticism that has questioned moral responsibility in the age of mass production and media consumption.

In 1936, the German critic and philosopher Walter Benjamin of the famous Frankfurt School for Social Research applied Marxist ideas about how workers in the manufacturing industry alienated themselves from their work and applied them to art.

Performance scholar Philip Auslander has explained how alienation in a capitalist society means that “workers become commodities when they must sell their alienated labor in the market, just as other goods are sold.”

Benjamin suggested that new media technologies “demystified” art. The reproduction of the art challenged what he called his “aura”, or his unique originality. Reproducing visual art, for example through printing, freed it from the precious spaces of the museum and made it accessible to the working classes. A person would no longer need to travel to see the Mona Lisa: it was now available on a postcard or a T-shirt.

The problem, Benjamin argued, is that “aura” is also a relationship to meaning. Once the “aura” wears off, works of art can be reused for purely economic and even dangerously political purposes. In fact, the Nazis used massive symbols, artwork, and branding to legitimize and circulate fascist ideologies.

Read more: How the Nazis turned the swastika into a symbol of hatred

Cultural critic Jonathan Beller notes that Benjamin recognized how new media could be used to preserve and promote ancient “cult values” such as genius, mystery, and authenticity, and understood fascism as a breakthrough in “introducing aesthetics. in political life “to promote” worship through mass entertainment. ” So far, we have not seen NFT directly associated with fascism, but as Beller points out, through NFT, political manipulation through art could be a possibility.

Instability of dissent?

These manipulation issues can be explored by considering Davydtchenko’s performance.

Does Davydtchenko’s bat eat an act of political dissent, as he claims, or just a cruel event? What about those who pay for it or share the advertising? Have they been manipulated to amplify something grotesque?

There is also the question of the stability of the digital work itself. Linking an NFT to a digital file is based purely on trust and potentially error-prone technology. But what if the stolen NFTs could show up in strange places? The site Hyperallergic reports that some buyers say that “hackers have exposed holes in a technology that is often touted as a foolproof property registry.” Could NFTs become the next forms of cybercrime or hate crimes, similar to defacing a public mural or bombing a performance?

When corporations seek to capitalize

Applying cultural and performance critiques to NFTs helps us consider how political resistance can be amplified or co-opted when corporations seek to capitalize on political action.

As I have written before, Nike quickly sought to capitalize on the fact that NFL player Colin Kaepernick knelt in 2016 during the United States national anthem, an act of protest against police brutality and racial injustice. Could Nike sell “kneeling” or other similar acts, as an NFT?

[contenido incrustado]CNBC Video: How Nike Turns Controversy Into Dollars.

When we look at the prices that some are paying for NFT art, we must assume that more representations will circulate as NFT, and consider what this may mean for the possibilities of representation and political dissent.

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

