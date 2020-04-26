At Mercedes-Benz, a manufacturer of trucks and buses in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, the return will take place on May 11 with half of the employees, who then take turns with the other party. Most procedures are similar to those adopted by other companies.

One of the differentials, according to Fernando Garcia, vice president of human resources at the company, is that a campaign clinic was set up next to the factory to specifically assist workers with symptoms of covid-19. The normal clinic will continue to work for other cases. “Altogether there are about 30 doctors, nurses and nursing assistants for this service”. The tent with the new clinic has a bed, a pressurized fan and other equipment.

Test

In the coming days, the president of FCA Fiat Chrysler, Antonio Filosa, will participate in a simulation to verify the entire procedure to be adopted at the Betim plant (MG) for the resumption of production in mid-May. “I will take the bus and car route that employees take, go through the concierge and follow the path to enter the factory, go to the cafeteria and other places,” he says. “If I realize that everything is not 100% guaranteed, we won’t be back.”

For Filosa, the first days of partial return will be “emotionally strong” for everyone who has been on vacation since March 23 and “there is certainly a feeling of fear”. The idea, according to him, is to provide the entire team with information so that they can adapt to this “new world” safely. The company has created an application in which all workers will be able to comment on what is happening and, if anyone feels any symptoms of the coronavirus, they will be attended to immediately.

Another ABC automaker, Volkswagen, plans to rewire the machines on May 18, and has already tested the entire procedure. The number of buses in the fleet has been expanded and the employee will have the temperature measured when boarding, to be taken by the driver, who has been trained for this. The measurement will be repeated throughout the working day inside the factory. In addition to masks that will be delivered at the entrance, the staff will receive gloves at the restaurant entrance.

“What we are doing in our factory is being passed on to suppliers to adopt similar measures”, says Volkswagen’s president for Latin America, Pablo Di Si, who calls the first day of return “D-Day”.

