Logistics and corporate transportation costs They are usually a headache for the Administration and Human Resources areas of companies. Surprising expenses when it comes to summarizing the movements, multiplicity of accounts that are managed separately, time spent waiting or phone calls, uneven quality of service, are some of the problems that pile up next to the account of expenses in mobility .

The problem is aggravated in an exceptional circumstance such as the current one, in which transport is a critical factor amid sanitary measures of social isolation and all virus prevention protocols Covid-19 companies must adopt in order to keep their business operational.

However, hand in hand with technology, solutions they can contribute efficiency, savings and with the added value of sustainability. That is, in this case, the bet of Cabify Companies, the business unit developed by Cabify which already provides service to more than 3,000 companies in Argentina to attend to the mobility of employees based on a platform 100% digital and customizable.

Usability and values ​​make the difference

Management capacity and online monitoring appear at the top of the advantages it offers Cabify Companies. The management platform allows, in its web and mobile application, to view and record travel information in real time.

Companies can monitor the trips that users are taking at each precise moment, which routes the driver takes, what time the trip is made and, subsequently, assess the service. Providing greater safety and traceability to the company and its employees.

The possibility of defining usage alerts, spending limits, and restrictions by type of trip allow companies to align the service to their policies and needs while simplifying and centralizing management.

With more than 3,000 clients, the platform provides solutions for large and small companies. Being the resolution of doubts and claims through the app one of the factors that SMEs value the most, as well as the ease of ordering a car via app, both with current orders or reservations.

Federico Piekarz, Head of Sales de Cabify Argentina explains: “In the mobility of cities, the efficient use of resources must prevail, since January 2018 Cabify became the first player of our sector globally in offsetting all carbon emissions from the journeys. Our commitment to environmental sustainability is also part of our way of understanding the mobility business and optimizing our solution ”

Special measures of prevention and care

To the demand that already existed in favor of a sustainable mobility, the changes produced in the cities by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are added. This has led to the need to provide intelligent responses, adapted to the needs, as well as responsible actions with both clients and the community in general to collaborate in prevention tasks.

Cabify has been active in this task, with special health protection measures and social cooperation. Among these actions, protocols for the care of driver and passenger users stand out, such as the provision of a “Prevention kit” (face masks, gloves and sanitizer) for drivers, as well as the placement of partitions inside vehicles, to ensure a separation with the space dedicated to passengers.

Federico Piekarz, highlights the importance that companies can have an efficient and safe mobility service against pandemic prevention: “Aware of the importance of taking care of each other to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, and promote the well-being of our driver users and passengers, we have activated a plan focused on prevention and care of those who continue to operate and who need to move. “

Transparency, security and pragmatism guarantee comfort and quality in the transfer of collaborators and business efficiency, and make Cabify Companies, the safest, most efficient and responsible solution for getting around the city.

.