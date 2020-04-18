There are countries so used to going through crises that people of a certain age lost count of the number of recessions, political scandals and government downfalls they saw throughout their lives. In Latin America, Africa and Asia there are plenty of examples, but in the United States and in a large part of Europe they are not immunized against crises either.

Nevertheless, there is a region that achieved an almost perfect combination of prosperity, social welfare, freedom and political stability, which is not found anywhere else in the world. It is the one that make up the Nordic countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, along with autonomous entities such as the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Located in the extreme north of Europe, around the Scandinavian peninsula, These nations are heirs to the Nordic peoples, who became known throughout the continent from the 8th century onwards, by the Viking invasions.. With their singularities, but united by a common culture and history, they built perhaps the most successful political, economic and social model ever known, which will now face its greatest challenge, with all of humanity plunging into an unprecedented crisis.

So extraordinary and uncertain is the scenario that the coronavirus pandemic opened that the Nordic countries, usually homogeneous with each other, reacted very heterogeneously. Sweden, which is the most populous of the five, with 10.2 million inhabitants, decided to go against most of the world, applying the least restrictive approach in Europe. The other four, by contrast, responded online with their southern neighbors. The long-term results of each approach can be fundamental in the future, to understand what is the smartest way to face an event of these characteristics.

Among the five Nordic countries there are 32,664 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,988 deaths. The level of contagion and mortality is much lower than, for example, in the Netherlands, which registers 29,383 infected and 3,327 deaths, but with a population of 17.2 million inhabitants, compared to almost 27 million that the Nordics collect.

The difference would be even greater if Sweden, which accounts for just under half of cases (13,216) and the vast majority of deaths (1,400). The virus case fatality rate is among the highest in the world: it is 10.6%, close to 13.1% in Italy. Of course, mortality per 100,000 inhabitants is much lower: 13 against 36.

The Swedish case is closely watched for its audacity, which many call negligence. Elementary schools, restaurants, bars, and hair salons are still open. Universities and high schools closed, and massive events were canceled, but it is still possible to gather in groups of up to 50 people. Although the government asked citizens to avoid transfers, it is not prohibited to move from one city to another.

Anders Tegnell, Chief Epidemiologist of Sweden, considers that total quarantines, like those implemented by most countries, are unsustainable over time. “It is important to have a policy that can be maintained for a longer period, which means staying home if you are sick, which is our message (…) Locking people up will not work in the long term. Sooner or later it will come out the same, ”he said days ago, quoted by ..

Health authorities insist that social distancing guidelines are respected and a large part of the workforce is working from home. But citizens are sought to act voluntarily, not coerced.

“There is an author (Elisabeth Åsbrink) who has suggested that Sweden is ‘damaged by peace.’ She maintains that, Not having been impacted by war or any other catastrophic event for centuries, Swedes think that nothing bad can happen to them and that the government, which has great confidence in general, is capable of dealing with challenging episodes, “he told Infobae Svenn-Erik Mamelund, head of the Research Group on the Demography of Historical Pandemics at the Oslo Metropolitan University.

Anyway, in the last hours the government gave signs that it could change its strategy. Faced with growing criticism from part of the medical community and public opinion, Parliament granted Prime Minister Stefan Löfven special powers on Thursday, enabling him to take measures such as the closure of shops.

The other four Nordics chose a different path and, for now, they are having other results.. Denmark, with 7,268 positive cases and 336 deaths, has case fatality rates of 4.6% and 6 per 100,000. Norway, with 6,937 infected and 161 dead, is at 2.3% and 3. Finland, with 3,489 infected and 82 deaths, averages 2.4% and 1.5. Iceland, with 1,754 cases and 9 deaths, is at 0.5% and 2.5.

Denmark positioned itself as one of the first European countries to act even with few cases. On March 12, it closed schools and nonessential businesses, and imposed much more severe restrictions on the movement of its citizens.

However, he was also a pioneer in the reopening of the country. This Wednesday a part of the schools reopened its doors, the first step in a series, which aims to return to a new normality, which includes adapting the facilities so that social distance can be respected. The goal is for all schools to be open on April 20.

Norway is going in the same direction. He also ordered the isolation measures on March 12 and is preparing to ease them. The kindergartens will reopen next week and the schools, starting April 27.

In Finland, educational institutions and bookstores will be closed until May 13, and restaurants and bars, until 31. But the government of Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest female prime minister (34 years old), lifted one of the toughest measures implemented to contain the pandemic: the blockade of the region Uusimaa, where the capital Helsinki is located. As it was the main infectious source, its temporary closure had been imposed on March 28, to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the country.

“In Finland, the Government has visibly assumed responsibility for the restrictions, passing an emergency law, and taking into account the advice of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare. In Sweden, they rely on the expert advice of the prominent epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, but also negotiating with unions and economists. Perhaps there is a cultural difference in decision-making, so that Finland favors action rather than negotiation, “explained sociologist Terhi Esko, researcher at the University of Tampere, consulted by Infobae.

In Iceland, the restrictions will last until May. High schools, universities, hairdressers and museums will reopen on the 4th, and the maximum number of attendees at a social gathering will rise from 20 to 50. A little more will have to wait for bars and restaurants.

But the curious thing about this island country of 364,000 inhabitants is that it implemented an aggressive testing program, which has already reached 10% of its population.. Since he did not only test people with symptoms, he found that half of those infected with coronaviruses are asymptomatic.

The Nordic countries are culturally very similar. They have generous welfare systems, well-developed healthcare and a high level of trust among their citizens.. Therefore, it is interesting to note how different the reaction to the Covid-19 crisis has been. Denmark and my own country, Norway, were quick to implement a labor and school quarantine, and to close their borders. Instead, Sweden has chosen a more relaxed approach. It is the basis of a perfect natural experiment“, said to Infobae Terje Andreas Eikemo, professor of sociology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and leader of the Center for Research on Inequalities in Global Health.

When you want to see the effect of a drug in a laboratory, two exactly the same samples are taken from the same population. One is given the treatment and the other a placebo, to ensure that the difference in effects is due to the drug and not to some other factor. When that is not possible, a natural experiment is used. This is what the Nordic countries are doing, although without intending to, of course.

As they are very similar, but Sweden is applying a different treatment from the other four, it should be expected that the difference in the results obtained by each one is due to their strategy, and not to other factors. A quick interpretation of infections and deaths would lead to the conclusion that the Swedish approach is more pernicious. But the interpretation changes when comparing those data with historical averages at this time of year.

“Statistics on Covid-19 mortality are difficult to interpret, as many of the recorded deaths also had other very serious conditions. So, it is better to look at the mortality of each week from all causes. And it can be seen that in Sweden, in the last few weeks, it has not been greater than in the severe influenza epidemic of the winter of 2017-2018. Sweden has cold winters and it is quite common for deaths to exceed 20 per 100,000 inhabitants. The same occurs with the other Nordic countries, although with a much lower rate, “said Finn Diderichsen, professor emeritus of the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen, in dialogue with Infobae.

On the other hand, this is a long winded battle so it’s too early to draw any definitive conclusions. Many fear that in Denmark, Finland and Norway there will be a regrowth after the incipient normalization, since there are very few immune people. And it is possible that the psychological and economic effects are greater than in Sweden, where social life suffered less sudden changes.

“It is too early to conclude which country has chosen the best or worst strategy,” said Eikemo. Evidently, Sweden is suffering the most right now, but in the long term it may experience lower health losses due to other factors, such as isolation and unemployment“

The crisis in countries without crisis

When the magnifying glass is raised a little, the differences between the approaches chosen by the five countries of the region are diluted a little and what distinguishes them from the rest of Europe appears. For starters, because Neither Denmark nor Finland, perhaps those who implemented more restrictive measures, come close to what Italy or Spain did.

Although there is a clear awareness in all of the seriousness of the health crisis, none went so far as to prohibit their citizens from going outside, under threat of arresting them for going for a walk without reason. They are very egalitarian nations, where the powerful are far less powerful than in the rest of the world, and where it is not readily accepted that governments limit individual freedoms.

In all they appeal much to persuade citizens, rather than to order them. AND they assume that they will act responsibly, taking the risk that there will always be some who do not. This could be dangerous in the face of a pandemic of these characteristics, which leads many health professionals to say that it is safest to impose the greatest possible restrictions, even if they are exaggerated. But even in Sweden, clearly the least restrictive, the level of mortality is not close to that of the most affected European countries, which appealed to tougher policies.

“Italy, Spain, Belgium and England have a much higher mortality. There are at least four major causes behind it. The population in Italy is older: 23% are over 65, compared to less than 20% in the other EU countries. The proportion of smokers is 10% in Norway and Sweden, compared to 20% in Italy and Spain, so there is greater comorbidity. Much more people than in Scandinavia live in extended families and large homes, which means that even under confinement transmission can continue. Fourth, Italy, Spain and England have a more vulnerable health service. After many years of austerity, investment has been reduced to approximately 60% of what it represents in the Nordic countries, ”explained Diderichsen.

Although it is true that the Nordic countries are not used to crises, they are probably much more prepared than others to face one. A crucial advantage is that they are very rich, with products per capita ranging from $ 50,000 to $ 90,000, compared to 35,400 and 32,900 in Italy and Spain.. That, along with a history of fiscal responsibility, allows them to have a reserve of resources that they can use in difficult times, to recover much faster than others.

“The Finnish National Emergency Reserve was created and maintained specifically because we think that crisis planning and preparedness is necessary Esko exemplified. I think that this preparation and organization is something common in the Nordic countries. In general, citizen support structures are still relatively good, which means that people trust the government, the police and the press. Health and social systems work, so citizens can receive treatment and some form of social compensation. However, this crisis exerts additional pressure. Since this is a global phenomenon, solutions do not depend only on these countries. We will see in the long run how well those welfare states are able to withstand pressure and adapt to it. ”

Not only are they rich nations, they are also highly developed, with what that means in health, educational and organizational terms. The five are among the 12 with the highest Human Development Index, an indicator that has Norway at the top worldwide. Beyond having savings and a level of health higher than the European average, the inhabitants of the Nordic countries have the support of states in a position to provide economic and social support that can make the hardships that are coming more bearable.

“Norwegians are extremely privileged to have a large oil fund and a strong and well-financed welfare state, which manages quite well to buffer citizens from the negative effects of the crisis. Therefore, although many people are becoming unemployed, they will receive financial support that will help in part to alleviate the negative social and health consequences. An economy that until recently worked very well, the high level of public services and the quality of life in general, are factors that can contribute to making people better prepared to face new challenges, “he told Infobae Vera Skalicka, professor at the NTNU Department of Psychology.

Nor can it be ignored that, Despite being a very liberal population, it is also very disciplined and appreciates the social order, which makes it easier for the authorities to coordinate any type of response.. Of course, it helps a lot to the organization that they are small communities, made up of many single individuals and small families, which are very well distributed territorially. These are some of the reasons why it is a model that could hardly be successfully exported to other parts of the world.

“There is an interplay between successful public health prevention efforts, a quality health care system, and good communication strategies,” Skalicka continued. But also there is a lot of trust in the authorities and high levels of self-control and respect for common rules. At the same time, social distancing may not be as problematic because it is rare for families to have close personal contact with their grandparents. There is a low population density, even in the few cities. Finally, people do not socialize as much as in other cultures. It is important for them to always maintain their own personal space and that of others. ”