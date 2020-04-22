The Italian authorities found genetic traces of the new coronavirus in the non-potable water network of Rome and Milan (north), although they have ruled out health risks and believe that analyzing the sewerage will serve to detect future outbreaks.

The Higher Institute of Health (ISS) confirmed today the presence of remains of coronavirus in the water discharge network of the western and central-western area of Milan, one of the cities most affected by the pandemic, and also in the eastern part of the capital.

However, this does not entail any risk to people’s health, says the director of the Quality Department of the Water from the ISS, Luca Lucentini, it’s a statement.

“The integrated water cycle, the process that leads to the purification of water in the sewage and treatment system, is certainly safe,” says the scientist.



In fact, the analysis of Water Non-potable could be useful in controlling the pandemic, says the expert Giuseppina La Rosa, from the institution’s Department of the Environment and who led the investigation, reflected in a report that will be published soon.

La Rosa points out that these traces of coronavirus at Water City waste can serve as “spies” on the health status of its inhabitants and thus help to quickly determine if and to what extent a population is being infected by the pathogen.

ISS experts believe that this type of sampling may help manage the so-called “Phase 2”, the gradual reopening of the country that the Government plans to promote from next May 4.

The control of non-potable water in urban areas will allow the circulation of the virus to be traced quickly and indirectly and possible spikes and new outbreaks to be detected.

It is a strategy that is already used with other viruses, such as polio.

The conclusion that these findings may be helpful has also been endorsed by ISS President Silvio Brusaferro, one of the visible faces of the pandemic in Italy with his frequent explanatory press conferences or stocktaking.

“The result could be of help in controlling the pandemic. Our results are similar to those of other research groups that have found traces of the virus in the Water not drinkable, as in the Netherlands, Massachusetts (USA), Australia or France, “he said.

Since the ISS detected the first case of indigenous transmission, on February 21, Italy has recorded 183,957 infections due to coronavirus, with which 24,648 people have died, according to the last part of the Civil Protection. EFE