A few weeks ago a report published in the medical journal MedRxix explained that the coronavirus could remain in the testicles, and now a municipal hospital in Shangqiu, China, examined 38 male patients who were treated during January and February to reveal that 16% of them had evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their semen.

The research appears in the JAMA Network Open magazine and explains that a quarter of the male patients examined were in an acute stage of infection and almost 9% were already recovering.

According to Diangeng Li of the General Hospital of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Beijing:

“We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be present in the semen of covid-19 patients, and SARS-CoV-2 can still be detected in the semen of recovering patients. Even if the virus cannot replicate in the male reproductive system, it can persist, possibly as a result of privileged testicle immunity. ”

This means that the immune system cannot fully reach the region to attack viral invaders. But surprisingly enough, science explains that many viruses can live in the male reproductive tract. For example, Zika and Ebola survive in semen months after patients recover.

Can the new coronavirus be spread through semen?

Scientists have failed to determine if the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is able to spread through semen, since finding evidence of the virus here, does not necessarily mean that it is infectious.

However, the Chinese team does not rule out that if the transmission of COVID-19 by sexual transmission could be demonstrated, then it would have to be considered as a core part in preventing the transmission of the virus.

The researchers warn that the use of condoms can function as a preventive measure, while in cases of pregnancy, fetal development must be monitored. But as with everything, lately, when it comes to this topic, more research is needed.

