The virologist Eurico Arruda, from the USP Medical School in Ribeirão Preto, is a staunch critic of the proposal to create an "immunity passport" for patients cured of covid-19. It also shows skepticism about the possibility that the widespread spread of the disease will generate "herd immunity", in which a majority of ex-patients would protect a minority of non-infected people. If he follows the behavior of his "family", he warns, the new infectious agent that has spread from China to the world may not generate lasting immunity – unlike diseases like measles, for example, which immunize for life. Thus, there would only be immunization with a vaccine that does not yet exist.

“I pray to be mistaken, so that next year we discover that everyone who had SARS in 2020 will no longer have SARS. But this is a novelty for coronaviruses,” he says, in an interview with state.

The researcher says that covid-19 is, like other coronaviruses that emerged in the 21st century, aggressive, and “different”, causing unexpected complications for the patient – for example, strokes in young people and kidney, brain and pressure problems. He considers that Brazil lost time since the virus appeared in China and spread in Europe. But he is optimistic about the possibility of a vaccine reaching the population quickly – which, he estimates, should occur by the beginning of 2012.

Below, the main excerpts of Arruda’s interview with state.

For some time, there was hope in relation to the covid-19, which was even cited even by politicians, that there would be an immunity passport, a document so that anyone who had already had the disease could return to activities, because they would be immunized. You have criticized the idea. Why?

Totally, because that idea doesn’t exist. There is no such thing. This virus is in the same family as other viruses that jumped from animals to humans and adapted for decades and circulate among people in an endemic way. That is why we have been studying these viruses for some time. So, it has been known for a long time that these coronaviruses do not induce – I am talking about the old, previous coronaviruses – they do not induce a protective, long-lasting immunity. So much so that there are classic experiments done in England in which the individual is experimentally infected with the coronavirus, therefore, you are sure that you inoculated it, because you dripped the virus in his nose. He develops a respiratory infection, in the case of a cold. Then it heals, then you test and see that the individual has antibody, has antibody, has antibody … After a year, they went there and dripped the virus back into the individual’s nose. And the individual caught the virus again.

Is it a strong possibility that a person has a coronavirus and it doesn’t immunize them?

Immunity, in viral diseases, for some of the viruses, is permanent. Measles is one of those (viruses) in which immunity is permanent. Measles, chicken pox, mumps … Those diseases that you only have once. But there are all respiratory viruses, it’s a list, they are more than fifteen. In fact, if you consider that each of them has several types … And adding up to more than 150 types of rhinovirus, you reach more than 250 different types of respiratory viruses. And they do not have cross-immunity. That’s why you spend your whole life, live 80 years, having colds. You are not immunized for them. Well, the coronaviruses, the old coronaviruses, let’s call it that, the endemic … I prefer to call them endemic. because they are not epidemic anymore, but they have become endemic. So, there’s the OC-43, 229-E, NL-63 and HKU-1. They are the four known human coronaviruses. They circulate normally and immunity against them sucks. It is not protective, and you can re-infect these coronaviruses once again throughout your life. Here comes the 21st century, and three different coronaviruses emerge, jumping from bat species to humans. Some came from bats directly to man, others came from bats passing through some other animal species. Which ones are they? SARS-1, MERS, from the Middle East, and now SARS-2. These three are the 21st century coronaviruses, let’s call it that. They all produced very serious epidemic outbreaks. Of course, nothing compares to this one because SARS-1 and MERS were somewhat restricted to Asia. So, now this third one, which is SARS-2, has appeared. It is a virus with a tremendous spreading capacity. It spread in the world in a fantastic way, because from December to March the virus was on all continents.

But what is your criticism?

When we test the serological test, the one from the pharmacy, there are a lot of HIV-positive people there that I’m not even sure if that is exactly positive for SARS-2. Because these tests have not been validated. And I’m not here criticizing anyone. Because a pandemic has arisen, each researcher runs off to try to help do something. They made the virus antigen, a virus protein, put it in that ribbon to capture antibody and everyone goes there to test the ribbon. But that test has not been validated. In other words, it has never been studied properly if it has a cross-action with other coronaviruses, if antibodies produced to other coronaviruses also react with this protein from that SARS-2 in that test. That is, they would be false positives. On the other hand, people go to the pharmacy, for example, and celebrate. I have even seen it on television, the person puts his finger out of the car window, does the test, the result comes out: “Oh, it was negative”. The person jumps out of joy because he doesn’t have the virus. And this is wrong. The person may have the virus and the serology in the blood is negative because there has not yet been time to make antibodies. We had to invest in detecting the virus in secretion, by PCR or by antigen research, but in respiratory secretion. Looking for the antibody in the blood … that’s for later. What we need now is to save lives, to save people. To save people, you have to look for the virus in the secretion.

Is it possible to do this in a massive way? Or is it too expensive?

Germany did almost for the entire Germany. So they did massive testing and separated people with the virus from people without the virus. But you can’t do that with serology. See, you say that I am a strong critic of the opening. I really am, because there is no way to separate the wheat from the chaff now.

Another argument that was also raised is that there would be the issue of “herd immunity”, that is, a large number of people, 70% of society, would have the disease and be immune. From what you’re saying, it doesn’t work that well, at least in relation to coronaviruses.

Exactly. You just asked the key question. Is there herd immunity? There is. But she is half-assed for some viruses and very good for others. Herd immunity for measles: if the population of any country has 90% measles vaccination coverage, what does it mean? This degree of immunization for measles is sufficient herd immunity to protect the entire population. Now, in these respiratory viruses, where immunity is partial, it is not a lifelong protective immunity … So, it may even be that I am mistaken, I pray that I am mistaken. So that next year, 2021, we discover that everyone who had SARS in 2020 will no longer have SARS in 2021. But this is a novelty for coronaviruses. If he follows family rules, that immunity may be partial.

An impression, also, of a layman, is that each day new and surprising information about the covid-19 appears. Now, a problem has been discovered involving younger patients who have a stroke because of the virus. Why does this new coronavirus look so different from others or is it not so?

No, he is different. He’s different.

What differentiates coronavirus from other viruses?

These three new ones, these three of the 21st century, let’s say, that are still epidemic, have not become endemic, are much more aggressive viruses. So, we can call several components to explain this. For example, the input receptor for this virus is an enzyme, which is the angiotensin-converting enzyme, which interferes with a number of organ systems, including blood pressure control. So, you can imagine the consequences for a cell of a virus that called in the place where the one who should call would be a blood pressure controller. Then, there will be a change in blood pressure. This receptor is rich in endothelial cells, that is, it is well expressed in blood vessels. Now, the virus will infect blood vessels. And it will start to cause disseminated intravascular coagulation, there is a high degree of fibrin deposits in the lungs. In fact, the lack of oxygen in the blood of patients is surprisingly low, the oxygen content … If it were another disease, with that oxygen saturation content of 50% or less, people are dying. And sometimes, with this virus, the person is already less than 50% saturated and is still not dying. He will die later … He (the virus) is bringing some news, like this, in clinical observation. Including kidney damage, brain damage … So, it’s a different virus. You caught me in this: I can’t reason by bringing everything I knew about endemic coronaviruses to these as if they were the same, because they are not. Those are much more serious.

We have had very bad numbers in relation to the pandemic in Brazil, even frightening numbers. What do these numbers indicate from now on? Because these data confirm what was said, that at the turn of April to May there would be an acceleration …

Would there be an acceleration because what is being seen? I do not want to politicize the debate, I do not want to express political positions here. However, some things need to be said. When it started in December in China, and we saw that in early January it was already in Europe, in Italy, and in February, in the beginning of February, it was already booming, we knew we were going to get here. So, it’s not a matter of ‘Ah, I hope you don’t get here’, I’m going to sit on the couch hoping it won’t come. He was going to arrive. So, it was necessary to take action since January.

Did we waste time?

We waste a lot of time. We did waste time. Of course, there was no cure and vaccine, but we could have provided better conditions for treating patients. More beds, more ICU, more respirator, more mask …

How do you see this pressure, then, from some authorities for loosening the quarantine? There are people accusing scientists of being overbearing, for not considering the whole, the economy. How do you see this?

It is funny. (Em) A country that goes for years and years without adequate funding for science, that is dismantling research and science, is suddenly the fault of scientists who are alarmists? My dear, you are having night duty to bury a corpse in Manaus. Do you think this is an invention? It is a very serious disease, a new disease. We needed to be united against it.

But what the authorities, especially federal ones, are arguing is that Brazil is a very large and very diverse country, so the pandemic is not following the same pattern in the regions. Doesn’t that matter, this regional difference?

Look, when I was asked, in interviews I gave at the beginning of January, they asked me what I expected, I said: the only thing I really want is that this virus doesn’t like heat. Because respiratory viruses are usually cold-weather viruses. In fact, back in China, where he started, it was very cold. Germany was cold, Europe was cold … But then you look at what’s going on in Manaus, and it’s an amazing, shocking thing. There is no place hotter than Manaus. So, the virus is there, pumping. So, I think the arrival of this virus to places where it has not yet arrived is a matter of time. It is people traveling, spreading, etc.

So the only way out is the vaccine?

The only way out, yes. For almost any disease, with rare exceptions, that you ask me, the way out is a vaccine. I think we’re going to have a vaccine. This vaccine from the Chinese and the British, I think it will work.

Isn’t it too far to reach people?

It is an inactivated virus vaccine, the world manages to organize itself to produce an inactivated virus vaccine, in an entire hemisphere, in a period of five months. For flu, I’m talking. So, if we apply the reasoning that this installed capacity to produce this flu vaccine takes five months to produce for the Southern Hemisphere and then five months to produce for the Northern Hemisphere, we are talking about a space there of about ten months to produce for the whole world. Only we are in the middle of a pandemic in which there are several vaccine factories that can be activated. So, I have the impression that we can shorten this time. Even Brazil is a candidate (to produce the vaccine), because we have an important vaccine production plant which is Butantã.

That would point to when? Early 2021?

That’s it.

For the vaccine to reach people?

For the vaccine to reach people.

