The Ministry of Health reported 257 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico, bringing the total to 4,477. There are also 42,595 confirmed cases, 2,409 more than yesterday. According to the agency, of that total 10 thousand 57 are active cases, that is, patients who have started with symptoms in the last 14 days, who could transmit the virus. Read Rejects mining to revive activities until June

Mexico City, Mexico State, Baja California, Tabasco and Sinaloa lead by accumulated cases. According to the daily technical report, 26 thousand 746 suspected cases are registered and 155 thousand 932 people have been studied.

SUM CDMX 987 INTUBED

Mexico City reported that there are at least 987 people intubated in Covid-19 hospitals. While there are another 2 thousand 977 hospitalized. Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government, also said that the official data to date is one thousand 57 deaths from the new coronavirus.

And another 3,139 who have left the hospitals, although these data are not specific to Covid, as he acknowledged, not all tests have been done.

He said there is 70 percent of hospital capacity, while the platforms only show two hospitals in green to receive new patients. And he acknowledged that the reported deaths are not the only ones, since he said that “they always” have said that there are more cases that have not been classified as Covid-19.

So a special committee was formed yesterday that will review the related deaths to give the exact amount.

More than 300 thousand dead by COVID-19 in the world

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world reached 300 thousand 74, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 4 million 405 thousand 688 infected.

The United States remains the most affected country, with one million 400 thousand 500 confirmed cases and 84 thousand 885 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia climbed this week to the second place of confirmed cases with 252 thousand 245, although with 2 thousand 305 deaths.

