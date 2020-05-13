If the necessary economic measures are not taken against the Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean, poverty could become more acute in the region and take it back 13 years, warned the Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC). Read SAT: Rise in prices on digital platforms is not due to VAT

“What we don’t want is to have another lost decade again (in Latin America and the Caribbean). In the 1980s we lost a great deal. It took us 25 years to recover the levels of poverty that were not so good,” said Alicia Bárcena. , executive secretary of the organization, in a virtual conference.

He added that almost 50 percent of the population came to be in poverty in that decade.

“This is the drop that worries us, that we may have a setback. In the lost decade, it took us 14 years to recover GDP per capita and 25 years to recover the poverty levels we had at the beginning of the decade.

“And now what worries us is that this deep fall and this setback in poverty may, to some extent, cost us 13 years of a setback (in Latin America and the Caribbean). That is what I think is most important to reflect on, that what we do today will allow us not to fall again into another lost decade, “explained Bárcena.

He stressed that Coneval calculated that the income poverty of people who cannot buy the basic basket was 38.1 in the first quarter and it is estimated that it will grow to 45.8 in the second quarter of 2020.

ECLAC also made projections about the situation in poverty that will take place this year, without considering the impact of the announced measures to mitigate Covid-19. Under this scenario, Mexico will go from 41.9 percent of the population in poverty that it had in 2019 to 47.8 percent for this year.

In Latin America it will increase from 30.3 percent to 34.7 percent, so there will be 28.7 million more people than in 2019. To avoid the increase in poverty, it is necessary to achieve a stable fiscal space, which is achieved by strengthening direct taxes on personal income and reevaluate tax incentives.

“The pandemic did make us very visible the structural problems of the economic model and the shortcomings of a very incomplete, very fragile, very vulnerable social protection system and welfare regimes,” he stressed.

