BRUSSELS (AP) – Reporters’ working conditions around the world have deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic, with job losses and attacks on press freedom, according to a survey published Thursday by the International Federation of Journalists ( FIP).

Three out of four journalists have faced restrictions, obstruction or intimidation while covering the health crisis, the group said after analyzing the responses of 1,308 reporters in 77 countries.

Two-thirds of the self-employed and self-employed journalists said they had experienced worsening working conditions, including cut wages, declining earnings and job losses.

“These results show a worrying trend of decreased press freedom and cutbacks in journalism at the very moment when access to quality information and journalism is so crucial,” said Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary. . “Journalism is a public good and deserves public support and an end to political obstructions and interference.”

Almost all freelance journalists reported having lost income or job opportunities in the April survey. On the other hand, working during the crisis has also taken its toll on reporters’ mental health: more than half suffer from stress and anxiety.

The Brussels-based IFJ also noted that a quarter of the participants said they lacked adequate equipment to work from home in safe conditions during quarantines in place almost everywhere in the world to slow down the spread of the virus. One in four did not have adequate protective equipment to report from the street.

“Asked about the state of press freedom in their countries, the vast majority said it had gotten worse,” said the IFJ, noting that dozens of journalists have been arrested or reported since the outbreak began.

Almost one in four professionals said they had trouble accessing information provided by their governments or official sources, and many complained about movement restrictions or asked at press conferences.

“From Greece to Indonesia and from Chad to Peru, journalists used words such as precarious, problematic, terrible, worse, declining and restricted to assess the state of press freedom,” said IFJ.