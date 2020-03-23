Coronavirus worries throughout Latin America: the 2 countries in which it grows fastest

Ecuador and Brazil are the two countries, so far, most affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Latin America, which has already left more than 14 thousand dead worldwide and more than 336 cases of infected people. While in the small Andean country the death toll is 14, in the South American giant infections are growing exponentially and the number of fatalities is 25.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported that those killed by the disease in the country, with 210 million inhabitants, sIt rose from 11 on Friday to 18 on Saturday and until 25 on Sunday, that is to say that it more than doubled in two days.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, rose from 904 on Friday to 1,228 on Saturday and to 1,546 on Sunday, an increase of 71% in two days.

The Brazilian Ministry also recognized that the disease has already spread to all 27 states of Brazil, with the confirmation of the first cases in the Amazon states of Roraima and Maranhao.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, with 46 million inhabitants (22% of the Brazilian population), accounts for 631 cases, compared to 459 on Saturday, as well as 22 of the 25 deaths.

The other three deaths were registered in Rio de Janeiro, which has registered 186 confirmed cases.

The states of Ceará (112 confirmed cases), Brasilia (111), Minas Gerais (83) and Río Grande do Sul (72) are located next.

That growth did not stop the crossing of accusations between President Jair Bolsonaro and the regional governors, who have been criticizing the president for the slowness of his management in the face of the crisis and taking measures to isolate his states, such as quarantines, blockades of roads and closings of shops.

The president, despite the fact that in recent days he has expressed his concern with the situation but insists that he does not react with panic, has criticized some of these measures for considering that they will end up affecting the circulation of food, medicines and supplies to combat the coronavirus .

Bolsonaro, who at first played down the coronavirus and on Friday came to call it “gripita”, considers that some of the measures respond to the ambitions of the governors ahead of the presidential elections of 2022.

For his part, Ecuador confirmed on Sunday 14 people died and about 800 infections by coronavirus. There are almost 700 suspected cases in the country, the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management (SNGRE) reported on Sunday.

Data denotes twice as many deaths in relation to Saturday’s report, as well as more than 200 new positives in the Andean country.

According to official figures, 1,347 people are in an epidemiological fence, 872 cases have been ruled out and 3 have been recovered.

Of the nearly 800 positives, 701 are stable in home isolation and 71 hospitalized, of which 17 have a reserved prognosis.

Most of those infected are in the province of Guayas (607), followed by Pichincha (60) – whose capital is Quito, at the same time the country’s capital -, Los Ríos (25) and Azuay (19).

The Vice President of Ecuador, Otto Sonnenholzner, thanked those who have joined the mandatory isolation measures and have complied with the official provisions to prevent the expansion of COVID-19, but called for a greater effort because “this is still far from over” .

“This is everyone’s responsibility,” he pointed out in a message to the nation in which he reiterated that “no one can leave the house” with the exception of a person designated to acquire food or medicine, among others, and respecting the restrictions on the movement of vehicles. established.

Meanwhile in Argentina, the Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed this Sunday that there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 and that the number of infected increased to 266 people throughout the country. So far there have been four deaths from the advance of the coronavirus.

In the statement they specified that 8 of the new cases are in the province of Buenos Aires, 12 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 8 in Córdoba, 7 in Chaco, 5 Tucumán and 1 Misiones, a province that until now did not have.

In other parts of Latin America the virus is increasingly present and, thus, Bolivia will be in total quarantine from Sunday and only pharmacies, health centers and hospitals will remain open, in addition to markets, while in Guatemala there will be a curfew .

Peru The Lima international airport closed completely this Sunday and ordered that only flights to pick up tourists or bring Peruvians stranded in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused five deaths and 363 infections, may land in the country.

For its part, Colombia will join on Wednesday and for 19 days its more than 48 million inhabitants must be confined by government order. In the coffee country, at least 23 prisoners died and 83 were wounded in the Modelo prison in Bogotá during the riots last night in various Colombian prisons in protest at overcrowding and the lack of elements to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The global pandemic already leaves two dead, 231 sick and three people recovered in Colombia, according to the balance disclosed this Sunday by the Ministry of Health.