Everything was decided this Friday. The General Assembly of the Belgian Professional Soccer League, made up of teams from the country’s first two divisions, chose to end the 2019-20 season and proclaim a new champion to the Witches, leader of the competition at the time it had to be suspended by the coronavirus. Waasland-Beveren, last classified, will descend automatically.

In Belgium – in addition to giving the championship to Witches – It was also agreed that the 2020-21 season be played with 16 teams, respecting the current structure, but with an abbreviated version of the playoff that decides the champion team. The usual formula of the championship will return for the 2021-22 edition. All for the COVID-19.

When the season was suspended on Matchday 29 the Witches, who has added his sixteenth title, had 70 points, leading the second-placed team, KAA Ghent, by 15, just one game away from finishing the regular season.

This is how Bruges celebrated its new championship in Belgium:

During this week the option had been considered that the 2020/21 season would be played with 18 teams, two more than the usual format of the competition. But this alternative was scrapped.

The board of directors of the Belgian Professional Football League recommended on April 2 to end the championship without concluding the competition due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The proposal drew strong criticism from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who warned that such a move could jeopardize the participation of Belgian teams in European competitions.

As a result of these pressures, the uncertainty about the loss of television rights and the lack of agreement between the league teams, the final decision on the resolution of the league had been postponed up to three times.

The resolution of the Belgian National Security Council on May 6 clarified the situation, prohibiting by ministerial decree any professional sports practice until July 31.

