A patient with covid-19 arrives at an emergency care unit in Pernambuco. In serious condition, he needs a fan – but there is no equipment for everyone. In front of doctors who are unable to help, he dies.

Doctors say that the government of Pernambuco was concerned with opening beds in hospitals, but left UPAs without assistance; above, professional in a field hospital in Recife

Photo: Andrea Rego Barros / Recife City Hall / BBC News Brasil

Local doctors report scenes like this, especially in UPAs (emergency care units), the gateway to emergencies, where patients are waiting for a place in hospitals. “The campaign ICUs are even managing to act at the limit of capacity, but we have a very difficult bottleneck in the UPAs. They were forgotten”, says general practitioner Joabe Oliveira Vasconcelos. “There is not enough fan for everyone. I already had to choose between two patients.”

The state health system has shown that it cannot handle the number of patients in the coronavirus crisis. Pernambuco had 15,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,298 deaths until Thursday (14). The Pernambuco Department of Health did not answer specific questions in the report on queuing for access to ICUs and bed occupancy in the state.

The Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo, has already said that there is a queue for ICU beds in the State, which is “extremely dynamic” and can have, at a certain time of the day, more than one hundred people. Five municipalities in the metropolitan region of Recife were quarantined by the state government, starting this Saturday (16), until May 31.

BBC News Brasil collected reports from five doctors about the difficult situation they have faced on a daily basis.

‘I’ve seen patients approaching death sitting in a hard chair for 48 hours due to lack of bed’ – Joabe Oliveira Vasconcelos, 28, general practitioner of ICUs and UPAs in Recife

“I am working 72 hours a week in ICUs and UPAs. Campaign ICUs until they are managing to act at the limit of capacity, but we have a very difficult bottleneck in primary care, at the gateway to the emergency, which are the UPAs. They were forgotten.

There is not enough fan for everyone in the UPAs. I’ve had to choose between two patients [sobre quem seria intubado e colocado no ventilador] and chose what apparently had the best chance of survival. It happened in more than one shift, and it continues to happen, because the number of fans is not enough.

“A 56-year-old patient said to me, ‘I’m afraid of being intubated and never leaving, doctor’. And I heard that in 24 hours he died. It was very hard for me”

Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brasil

I get a sense of indignation at the lack of resources for everyone to receive the care they need. It is a basic right.

Patients are transferred from UPAs to hospitals between 24 hours and more than 72 hours. There are patients who stay 4 days or 5 days intubated at the UPA. Their lives are at risk.

It is very common to have patients in the UPA – about 10 patients at least per shift – receiving oxygen in the catheter, but without a bed to stay, sitting in a hard chair for 24 hours, 48 ​​hours.

They complain about the discomfort, looking at us, and us without being able to accommodate them in bed. This is awful, man. Having a 48-hour person looking at you asking for a bed and you can’t offer it. The elderly and the elderly suffer a lot because the disease gets worse, they get drowsy in front of us and there is no place to put them. It is unworthy. I’ve seen patients come very close to death like that.

One of the biggest fears that patients have is that they will be intubated and never wake up again. A 56-year-old patient said to me, ‘I’m afraid of being intubated and never going out, doctor.’ And I heard that in 24 hours he died. It was very hard for me because when I intubated him I gave him some hope, I replied that this was the best chance he would have to survive, and it didn’t.

Last week, I saw a patient who was 33 years old. When I arrived on duty he had been intubated for about 10 hours. He was an obese patient and his illness worsened absurdly in 24 hours. I spent 30 min trying to revive him, but unfortunately he did not survive. And to give the news to the family, and to the brother, that the person who was with them less than 24 hours would never be, without having the right to see the body and have a moment of mourning? That for me was the most tragic. “

‘It is not easy to see a patient die in front of you due to a lack of a ventilator’ – Anonymous general practitioner, 30 years old, works in ICUs and UPA in Olinda

“The UPA is reaching the point where it is impossible to cope with the demand. The rooms are getting crowded with critically ill patients. We don’t have enough staff or mechanical fans for everyone. This ends up generating a cycle of chaos.

Intubated patients are waiting for an ICU bed, but there is a huge line. It takes time to get this patient’s password out [para ir para a UTI], it takes a long time to transfer and patients get more serious. Sometimes, the ICU password is issued and there is no transport. Oxygen source rotation is already frequent, as they are very patient and limited sources.

We have already reached the point of having all beds occupied, reaching a serious patient who needs to be intubated, we are not able to and patient is going to die. And it will happen more often.

The team is going into mental and emotional burnout because it is not easy to see a patient die in front of you, you have the technical capacity to help, but a mechanical ventilator is missing and he dies. The team’s sadness, despair and crying. Elderly person … young with no history of comorbidities.

[Um paciente] He arrived with his daughter, who found the disorientation at home strange. It had 55% oxygen saturation [o normal é entre 95% e 100%]. There was no respirator available … We managed with what we had and made comfort measures in parallel. He died after 3 hours, purple from breathlessness, in front of the team. Chaos for mental health. Nobody deserves to live it! Neither the sick person nor the professional who works for the purpose of giving priority to people’s health.

Me and the colleague on duty were left without a floor, answering between the crying. We had six more patients in the room and two more who would soon be in respiratory failure. We follow, but feel the consequences in the body. The colleague has anxious crises. The next day I just slept, blacked out. I dreamed about it – and worse, there is a persistent thought of what I should have done, if we forget something … Too tired.

I still haven’t freaked out for some reason that only therapy and meditation baggage should explain further ahead. The situation is really getting tight. The siege is closing. The prospect is that it will be a major catastrophe. “

‘One day I told a woman about her husband’s death and she was in the middle of the street. I only heard her panting and the noise of the city. I had no one to hug her ‘

Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brasil

‘I’ve never seen so many people die at the same time’ – Everton Abreu Lopes, 32 years old, clinical doctor, works in ICUs in Recife

“My entire day is covid-19, from beginning to end, in the three hospitals where I work. On average, per day, I am responsible for 30 patients in ICUs.

And I guarantee that the health system in Pernambuco is already collapsed [a conversa com a reportagem da BBC News Brasil foi em 29 de abril]. The figures released, which are between 97% and 98% occupancy rate, are completely misleading. I say it is 130%. What is happening is that many people are trapped in the UPAs, because they do not have enough transport, they do not have an ICU.

And that is one of the main reasons for the high mortality rate in the state. The moment when the patient arrives at the ICU is decisive. Serious cases do not reach my hand until much later than necessary, four or five days. I do not see the patient at the beginning of the picture, when it is possible to make a more successful intervention. When he arrives, it is already too late, very difficult to reverse the situation.

I’ve been working in the ICU since I graduated, that’s why I’m used to seeing people die and giving news of death, it’s my routine. But I’ve never seen so many people die at the same time. And the worst of all, for me, is giving information over the phone, since relatives cannot be close. Personally, it is easier to create empathy. We look in the eye, perceive emotions, and even create techniques to talk, speak slowly. When you give information over the phone, people are not prepared. We do not know where the person is, if there is someone nearby.

One day, I told a woman about her husband’s death and she was in the middle of the street. It is very distressing not to know if she was okay, I just heard her panting and the noise of the city. There was no one to hug her. That borders on coldness.

I never had trouble sleeping, insomnia. But now, many times I wake up at dawn, at 1 am, 3 am, without being able to close my eyes anymore.

‘I arrive on duty wondering how many families I will give the terrible news that they will never see the relative again’ – Anésia Bezerra da Fonsêca, 31 years old, general practitioner of ICUs and UPAs in Recife

“I am working 84 hours a week. We leave the house every day thinking that it will be even worse than it has already been. Colleagues and nursing technicians are nervous, exhausted, tired, due to the workload. We see the scared look of the patients, who do not know what will happen … They look to the side and see someone getting worse, someone who was talking recently and who after a few minutes had to be intubated. Sometimes they witness deaths.

Families take the patient to the unit and do not know when they will see him again. After entering the covid unit, you don’t know when you will see the patient, many times you will never see him again.

This week I reported some deaths. We arrive on duty asking: ‘How many families will I have to give the terrible news that that person that she doesn’t see for a few days, will never see again?’

In some cases, you have to break the news over the phone, and it’s terrible. As much as we try to be the most welcoming, to say the best words, there is that void of physical presence, the look. It’s the ‘cold phone’. There was a death notice that the only thing the family could say was ‘thank you’. How can that be? I am breaking the news that that person’s brother has passed away and he is saying thank you because ‘at least my brother had a chance here in this ICU’.

In the UPAs we ask for a place for a patient who is stable and can go to the infirmary, but often the delay in getting the place ends up making him worse and needing an ICU bed. Hence it is another wait for the ICU bed. We are anxious, waiting for everything to work out and leave this vacancy soon. It often doesn’t happen, and I’ve seen patients die waiting for a place in the ICU.

There was a patient for whom we did everything we had to do at the UPA and at the end he said: ‘I can’t take it anymore. Please, doctor, intubate me. ‘ Where do you see such a thing? Patient asking to be sedated, intubated and to lose control over himself.

My life, like everyone else’s, stopped. I am living to work and working to live. I was willing to work with them so they could open more beds, but I’m going to decrease because this is really affecting me. Sometimes, we have to report deaths more often and there is no time to recover. ”

‘I see the people on the street, they are not taking it seriously, and there are more and more sick people every day’ – Anonymous general practitioner, 32, works at UPA in Recife

“The volume of patients in the UPAs is much higher than we can get out of. When this whole pandemic story started, the State opened up infirmary and ICU beds because it must be beautiful for the press, but it did not structure the UPAs, the gateway, which is where the patient runs, to meet the demand. The UPA is a service that has to be temporary, the patient has to arrive, be evaluated and transferred to another service.

But it takes more than a day to transfer patients admitted to the UPA. There is not enough respirator and oxygen source for everyone. We have a patient who needs a respirator, but we hold the oxygen source because there is no respirator available.

Sometimes, we have patients who need the source of oxygen, but they run out because they don’t have enough. The medical team is very short, there are a lot of sick people. The shifts that should have four on duty, we are holding in two.

Do you know a funnel? And so. The number of patients arriving has a very large volume, and the output is little.

Each shift is a great distress. Other than the fear of getting sick, getting infected.

It is a disease that causes great suffering in the patient. They arrive tired, they need oxygen. Those who die go from respiratory failure. It is a very sad thing to see. It is extremely distressing, we give support, but we feel very helpless.

I am not following any more news because I am anxious. I see the people on the street … They are not taking it seriously, and there are more and more sick people every day. “

